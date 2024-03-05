Consulting Firm Nerd/Noir Welcomes Tech Industry Veteran Anne Steiner as Strategic Advisor

Anne Steiner to lead the company's business development and strategic consulting, enhancing Nerd/Noir's commitment to innovation in large-scale product engineering

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nerd/Noir , a consulting firm specializing in transforming large-scale, product engineering organizations, today announces technology industry veteran and former Cprime CEO Anne Steiner is joining the company to lead business development.

As Nerd/Noir's strategic advisor, Steiner's mission is to strengthen the firm's footing in the product management space by driving impact for clients, growing Nerd/Noir's capabilities and reach, and continuing as a nationally recognized, product-led thought leader.

Steiner brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, serving as a developer, product manager, consultant, and executive. During her time at Cprime and DevJam, Steiner built the organization's product agility capability and served as the firm's chief consultant in that area. Over the span of eight years, she helped more than 100 clients transform from traditional, waterfall organizations to product-led companies that emphasize the continuous delivery of customer value.

Prior to joining Cprime, Steiner worked in the software industry as both an engineer and product manager. Her foundation as a maker at companies like VMware, PTC, and Ivanti uniquely positions her to coach, lead, and help people across the product development lifecycle to collaborate.

"Since our time together at DevJam, Anne has proven herself to be a true industry icon through her unmatched dedication to helping others. Her passion for fostering community and driving organizational transformation perfectly complements our mission, and we can't wait for her to help drive the business forward," said David Laribee, Co-founder and CEO of Nerd/Noir. "Anne's exceptional blend of technical acumen and people skills make her an invaluable addition to the Nerd/Noir team."

"It is an absolute pleasure to work alongside such an outcome-driven and strategic team like Nerd/Noir," said Steiner, Strategic Advisor. "Together, this is nothing but a big win for Nerd/Noir clients, and that is what excites me the most. Helping people build amazing products is my passion. It's a privilege to join Nerd/Noir because that's what they are all about. We approach agility and collaboration in the same way, and I'm looking forward to celebrating shared success as part of this awesome team!"

Founded in 2015, Nerd/Noir is a consulting firm specializing in transforming large-scale product engineering organizations. The company is dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and helping businesses rethink digital transformation. Nerd/Noir helps clients build self-sustaining coaching capabilities, ensuring long-term success in today's rapidly evolving tech landscape; focusing on outcome-driven strategies and impacts, versus process-centric approaches. The Nerd/Noir team has more than 25 years of experience in modernizing processes and increasing the success of engineering and product teams, from startups to Fortune 500 firms. For more information, please visit https://nerdnoir.com/ .

