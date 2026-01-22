Consulting IQ Appoints Global Telecommunications Leader Mauricio Ramos to the Board of Directors

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting IQ, the AI-powered business intelligence and decision-making platform built to help small and mid-sized businesses thrive in an increasingly complex economy, announced the appointment of Mauricio Ramos as a member of its Board of Directors.

Consulting IQ operates through a hybrid, AI-and-human-expert consulting model, designed to combine advanced technology with business judgment—ensuring decision-making intelligence that is ethical, unbiased, and grounded in real-world expertise.

The appointment reflects Consulting IQ's focus on strengthening governance and long-term strategic oversight as the company scales its global impact across financial institutions, telecommunications operators, governments, and enterprise ecosystems.

"Mauricio's appointment is not about adding credentials—it is about deepening impact," said Diego Medone, CEO of Consulting IQ. "He brings strategic judgment, operating experience, and a values-driven leadership style that aligns fully with our mission. As Consulting IQ evolves into a trusted decision intelligence infrastructure for SMB ecosystems, his perspective will be instrumental in guiding principled, scalable growth."

José Antonio Ríos, Chairman of the Board of Consulting IQ, added: "Mauricio has consistently led organizations through complex transformations with discipline, clarity, and integrity. His experience at the intersection of telecommunications, digital infrastructure, finance, and governance significantly elevates our Board at a critical moment in the company's journey."

Mr. Ramos brings more than three decades of senior executive and board-level experience across telecommunications, media, digital infrastructure, and digital finance in the United States, Latin America, Africa, and Europe. He currently serves as a Board Member of Charter Communications and as Non-Executive Chairman of WOM Chile, the country's second-largest mobile operator, owned by leading global institutional investors.

From 2015 to 2024, Mr. Ramos served as Chief Executive Officer of Millicom, where he led a multi-year digital and strategic transformation, repositioning the company as a leading integrated fixed-mobile operator across Latin America, serving more than 50 million customers. Under his leadership, Millicom executed a M&A strategy, exited multiple African markets, expanded fiber infrastructure to more than 15 million homes passed, and strengthened its purpose-driven culture—earning consistent recognition as one of Latin America's top multinational workplaces.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Mr. Ramos has played an active role in global policy, education, and non-profit institutions. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Meridian International Center in Washington, D.C., and sits on the Presidential Advisory Council of INCAE Business School. He has also served as the Commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, as Chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.–Colombia Business Council, and as Chair of the Digital Communications Industry Community at the World Economic Forum.

"Consulting IQ is addressing a structural challenge facing economies worldwide: how to equip SMBs with the clarity and decision intelligence needed to operate and grow in increasingly complex environments," said Mr. Ramos. "I am excited to join the Board and contribute to building a platform that combines advanced technology with disciplined governance and real-world business logic."

With this appointment, Consulting IQ continues to reinforce a Board designed not only to oversee growth but to steward long-term value creation with integrity, as the company expands its role as a trusted partner to institutions and SMBs globally.

Consulting IQ is an AI-powered business intelligence and decision-making platform designed to help small and mid-sized businesses close the knowledge gap and thrive. Built from thousands of real SMB use cases and guided by seasoned consultants, Consulting IQ combines advanced AI, data-driven tools, and disciplined governance to deliver practical, scalable decision intelligence across industries and markets.

