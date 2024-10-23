Consulting IQ welcomes three Board members to propel global growth and accomplish its purpose

Jose Antonio Rios, Tom Mendoza, and Steven Bandel bring decades of experience from their executive roles in multiple industries, making them uniquely qualified to guide Consulting IQ's expansion plans.

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting IQ, a leader in leveraging strategic business-oriented AI-driven tools and predictive analytics intertwined with seasoned executive consultants to empower companies to unleash their full potential, is thrilled to announce the appointment of three new Board members: Jose Antonio Rios, Tom Mendoza, and Steven Bandel.

These distinguished individuals share the company's deep commitment to generating a positive and lasting impact on the world by helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) thrive through the power of AI, cutting complexity, and closing the knowledge gap to help them fix or avoid obstacles in their daily challenges to accomplish their goals.

"Our new Board members bring unparalleled business insight, expertise, and prestige, significantly enhancing our ability to scale globally. Their leadership and proven track record in fostering growth and innovation will support Consulting IQ in fulfilling its mission of empowering organizations to achieve a new level of performance and operational excellence that was impossible before," said Diego Medone, the company's founder and CEO.

He added, "At Consulting IQ, we believe in a future where AI-driven solutions unlock boundless possibilities for people and businesses. With these strategic appointments, we are poised to expand our reach, drive sustainable growth, and make a meaningful difference in the economy worldwide."

Jose Antonio Rios, a seasoned businessman in the global telecommunications industry, brings a wealth of experience and success to his role as the Chairman of Consulting IQ's Board. His impressive career includes serving as Chairman of Milicom TIGO's Board and in key positions at DirectTV, Global Crossing, and Telefonica.

"I'm honored to be named Chairman of the Board and excited about the opportunity to help small and medium-sized firms worldwide succeed financially and in their communities with the help of Consulting IQ," Rios expressed.

Tom Mendoza is a business executive and renowned public speaker. He has given talks on the power of corporate culture and leadership worldwide to people in diverse organizations such as the U.S. Marine Corps, West Point, CIO forums, Oracle's Leaders Circle, and Stanford University. Tom is NetApp's former president and vice chairman and serves on Varonis, Vast Data, and mParticle boards. In 2000, the University of Notre Dame renamed its business school the Mendoza College of Business after him.

Mendoza noted, "I'm proud to join Consulting IQ as a Board member. I will work with its dedicated team to strengthen the business strategy and high-performance team culture aligned with the company's commitment to assist the economy's unsung heroes, the SMBs. Together, they will provide valuable insights 24/7 to help them make informed decisions about their daily challenges, on everything SMBs want to accomplish, fix, or avoid."

Steven Bandel is a Board member of Baptist Health and the VC firm Carao Ventures and serves on the Global Advisory Board of Babson College. Previously, he was the Co-Chairman and CEO of Cisneros Group, one of the largest private companies in Latin America.

"For too long, and despite their vital role in the global economy, small and medium-sized businesses didn't have access to the right tools to thrive. I'm delighted to be part of a company working tirelessly to change that reality," Bandel stated.

SOURCE Consulting IQ