Consulting IQ welcomes two new Board members to fuel company expansion

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting IQ, a digital business platform that empowers companies by integrating AI-driven tools and predictive analytics with experienced executive consultants, is proud to announce the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors: Alberto Schuster and Luis Cabrera.

They possess extensive knowledge and bring a fresh perspective that will further enhance Consulting IQ's commitment to empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through the power of artificial intelligence and executive consulting.

"Their diverse experience and strategic insights will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to accelerate the growth of SMBs through innovative solutions," said Diego Medone, Consulting IQ's founder and CEO.

Alberto Schuster is a seasoned business competitiveness, corporate governance, auditing, and consulting expert. With over four decades of experience, Schuster has served as a Senior Partner at KPMG and a Non-Executive Director at HSBC Bank in Argentina. He is the former President of the Professional Economic Sciences Council of the Buenos Aires Province and the Founder and CEO of BDT (Board and Talent Advisory).

"I am honored to join Consulting IQ's Board," said Schuster. "I look forward to collaborating with an exceptional team to drive innovative solutions that will make a lasting impact on our clients."

Luis Cabrera is recognized for his expertise in turning strategy into actionable and practical operational success. He has served as a Partner at Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures (now BCG X), President and CEO of Lonely Planet, and Managing Director at VAON Ventures.

"I'm honored to join this Board to help close the gap in access to high-quality business advice," Cabrera remarked. "The potential for impact is immense, and I'm eager to contribute to enabling SMBs to access insights and solutions once reserved for Fortune 500 companies."

Schuster and Cabrera join fellow board members Jose Antonio Rios, Tom Mendoza, and Steven Bandel, whose appointments were announced earlier this year.

"Together, this dynamic group of leaders will guide Consulting IQ as it continues to scale and deliver AI-driven solutions that empower small and medium-sized businesses to succeed in today's competitive landscape," Medone said.

