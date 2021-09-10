Consulting Magazine Names Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) the #2 Best Large Firm to Work For

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) is excited to announce that it earned the #2 spot on Consulting Magazine's annual "Best Large Firms to Work For" list, marking its eleventh year ranked among the best firms in the nation.

"I continue to be humbled and honored to see SEI receive such recognition year-over-year," says SEI CEO Bill Gallagher. "It affirms my deeply held belief that the only truly sustainable way to invest in an organization's success is to invest in its people. When our team is happy, our clients are happy."

The rankings for this award are based on responses to survey questions answered by each firm's consultants. Thanks to SEI's commitment to employee satisfaction and cross-functional collaboration, it received glowing reviews in each of the key categories assessed, including Culture, Career Development, and Compensation & Benefits. Gallagher believes that every employee — from new hires to seasoned SEI-ers — plays a part in making the company such a special place to work.

"We invest a great deal of time and energy into finding the right folks for the team, and that shows," says Gallagher. "The people we hire are a natural fit, and they help propel and sustain the culture we've worked so hard to create — a culture in which everyone feels respected, heard, and valued."

According to Gallagher, the company is having a record hiring year — all 10 of SEI's offices are growing — and team meetings are full of spark. "Our people are excited to be here. I continue to be inspired by the diverse ideas they bring to the table for our growing roster of clients," says Gallagher. "They are the reason we win awards like this one. They are what make SEI, SEI."

About Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI): SEI is a management consulting firm with offices across the United States. Since 1992, our consultants have delivered practical and impactful business and technology solutions.

With support from our national organization, our experienced local teams work with clients to define business goals and design custom solutions for their unique needs. By combining local expertise with best-in-class collaboration, we help technologies, organizations, and people achieve more.

Visit sei.com for more information.

SOURCE Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI)

Related Links

www.sei.com

