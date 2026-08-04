Consulting Solutions Appoints Don Styer As Executive Vice President, Federal Solutions

Retired U.S. Navy officer and former Serco North America CTO brings more than 25 years of leadership driving technology transformation across defense and government

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology transformation, strategic consulting, and talent solutions, today announced the appointment of Don Styer as Executive Vice President, Federal Solutions. Styer will oversee the company's federal solutions business, driving strategy, growth, P&L, and delivery for defense and civilian agency programs.

Styer's appointment follows the company's recent unification of its six specialized firms under the Consulting Solutions brand, strengthening its ability to provide end-to-end business transformation services through a single, integrated organization.

A retired U.S. Navy Supply Corps officer, Styer also has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience helping government and commercial organizations modernize operations, implement new technologies, and execute complex transformation initiatives. Most recently, he served as CTO for Serco North America, where he led enterprise technology strategy, digital investments, and growth enablement across government programs.

"Don is widely recognized for helping government agencies navigate large-scale modernization efforts while driving measurable business outcomes," said Consulting Solutions CEO Billy Milam. "As we continue building on the momentum of our unified Consulting Solutions brand, his strategic vision, operational expertise, and deep understanding of the federal market will help us deliver even greater value to our government clients while expanding our presence in this important sector."

"Consulting Solutions has built an outstanding reputation for helping organizations solve complex technology challenges, and I'm excited to be part of its next chapter of growth," said Styer. "I look forward to expanding our presence across the government market by bringing proven solutions to the Department of War and federal agencies that will help them achieve meaningful outcomes and advance their critical missions."

Styer holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized provider of technology transformation, strategic consulting, and talent solutions that helps organizations move faster, adapt smarter, and achieve more. By bringing together consulting, delivery, talent, and technology under one integrated organization, Consulting Solutions partners with clients across the public and private sectors to solve complex business challenges, accelerate innovation, and create lasting business value. With expertise spanning Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud & Data, Cybersecurity, AI & Advanced Analytics, Energy & Engineering, and strategic workforce solutions, the company supports clients nationwide with more than 2,000 consultants, delivering the scale, technical expertise, and industry knowledge to turn strategy into action and possibility into progress.

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SOURCE Consulting Solutions