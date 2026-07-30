Consulting Solutions Is a 2026 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation Winner

Annual list from the National Association for Business Resources recognizes companies with the most innovative HR practices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology transformation, strategic consulting, and talent solutions, today announced it has been named one of the 2026 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The prestigious recognition honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership in workplace culture, employee engagement, and human resources practices, setting the standard for attracting, developing, and retaining top talent.

This is the fifth time Consulting Solutions has been named to the Best and Brightest list since 2020.

"We're proud to once again be recognized among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation," said Billy Milam, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "This honor reflects our ongoing commitment to building a workplace where people can grow, innovate, and do their best work. We believe that when our employees thrive, they build stronger relationships with our clients and deliver better outcomes. As we continue to grow, our people will remain at the center of everything we do."

According to Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and the Best and Brightest Programs, "These companies exemplify the power of a people-first culture. Their commitment to creating exceptional workplaces has established them as role models of excellence nationwide."

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, NABR has identified numerous best human resources practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. The winning companies were evaluated by an independent research firm.

This year to date, Consulting Solutions has also been named in the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States research report by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), and received a Healthiest Companies Award at the Platinum Level from the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council (FCWWC).

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized provider of technology transformation, strategic consulting, and talent solutions that helps organizations move faster, adapt smarter, and achieve more. By bringing together consulting, delivery, talent, and technology under one integrated organization, Consulting Solutions partners with clients across the public and private sectors to solve complex business challenges, accelerate innovation, and create lasting business value. With expertise spanning Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud & Data, Cybersecurity, AI & Advanced Analytics, Energy & Engineering, and strategic workforce solutions, the company supports clients nationwide with more than 2,000 consultants, delivering the scale, technical expertise, and industry knowledge to turn strategy into action and possibility into progress.

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SOURCE Consulting Solutions