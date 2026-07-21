Consulting Solutions Unifies Its Six Firms Under One Brand to Streamline Clients' End-to-End Business Transformation Journeys

Integration addresses growing demand to solve complex challenges that span diverse technologies and business functions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology transformation, strategic consulting, and talent solutions, today announced the unification of its six operating companies under the singular Consulting Solutions brand. The move supports the rise in organizations seeking strategic partners capable of delivering end-to-end transformation across the broader enterprise.

CSI, JDC Group, Meridian Technologies, iBridge Solutions, TEK Connexion, and Empyrean are now operating as one integrated organization under the Consulting Solutions banner, bringing together decades of specialized expertise. The unified company serves clients nationwide with more than 2,000 consultants and delivers comprehensive capabilities across Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud & Data, Cybersecurity, AI & Advanced Analytics, Energy & Engineering, and strategic workforce solutions.

The announcement represents the culmination of a transformation designed to better align the organization with the evolving needs of today's businesses. As technology ecosystems become increasingly interconnected and organizations accelerate investments in diverse digital innovations, clients are seeking fewer vendors and more strategic partners capable of delivering integrated solutions across the enterprise.

Broader Capabilities, Deeper Expertise, Consistent Client Experience

"Technology transformation is no longer happening one project at a time," said Consulting Solutions CEO Billy Milam. "Our clients want partners who can help solve increasingly complex business challenges that span technologies, business functions, and industries, not simply implement individual solutions. Rather than operating as a collection of specialized companies, we've created a single, unified organization with the scale, expertise, and agility to help clients navigate their entire transformation journey."

In addition to its core technology practices, Consulting Solutions will continue providing highly specialized technology consulting, staffing, and managed solutions to commercial, federal, and energy clients through integrated delivery teams.

Importantly, the consolidation enables Consulting Solutions to streamline how clients engage with the organization: providing a single brand, unified leadership structure, and coordinated delivery model while preserving the trusted relationships and expertise that have defined each of its separate companies for decades. Existing client engagements, contracts, delivery teams, and points of contact remain unchanged.

"Today's announcement represents the successful execution of the platform strategy we envisioned when bringing these exceptional organizations together," said Corry Doyle, Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Operations at White Wolf Capital. "The unified Consulting Solutions organization is stronger, more scalable, and uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for integrated technology and talent solutions."

The brand unification is the latest milestone in Consulting Solutions' broader enterprise transformation strategy. Over the past year, it has invested significantly in strengthening its executive leadership team and expanding its technology practices. As one company, Consulting Solutions is uniquely positioned to help organizations solve their most complex business challenges — from strategy through execution — while delivering the scale, expertise, and agility today's market demands.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized provider of technology transformation, strategic consulting, and talent solutions that helps organizations move faster, adapt smarter, and achieve more. By bringing together consulting, delivery, talent, and technology under one integrated organization, Consulting Solutions partners with clients across the public and private sectors to solve complex business challenges, accelerate innovation, and create lasting business value. With expertise spanning Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud & Data, Cybersecurity, AI & Advanced Analytics, Energy & Engineering, and strategic workforce solutions, the company supports clients nationwide with more than 2,000 consultants, delivering the scale, technical expertise, and industry knowledge to turn strategy into action and possibility into progress.

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SOURCE Consulting Solutions