Consulting Solutions Continues to Rank Among SIA's Largest U.S. Staffing Firms

Continued growth and market leadership earn Consulting Solutions its eighth straight year on Staffing Industry Analysts' list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology transformation, strategic consulting, and talent solutions, announced today that it has again been named in the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States research report by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. This year's report highlights 214 companies that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2025. Consulting Solutions has now been named to the SIA list of largest staffing firms for eight consecutive years. The company also made SIA's list of largest IT staffing firms based on 2025 revenue.

"Achieving this recognition for the eighth consecutive year reflects the dedication of our teams and the enduring relationships we've built with our many clients," said Billy Milam, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "We appreciate the trust our clients place in us and remain focused on providing the talent, innovation, service, and support they need to succeed."

Collectively, the firms listed in this year's report generated $122.4 billion in U.S. staffing revenue in 2025, making up an estimated 69% of the market.

Consulting Solutions' inclusion in the Largest Staffing Firms in the US: 2026 Update follows the company also receiving a 2026 Healthiest Companies Award at the Platinum Level from the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council (FCWWC).

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a technology transformation partner that helps organizations move faster, adapt smarter, and achieve more. By bringing together consulting, delivery, talent, and technology, we help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate growth, and create lasting business impact. With expertise spanning Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud & Data, Cybersecurity, AI & Advanced Analytics, and Energy & Infrastructure, Consulting Solutions turns strategy into action and possibility into progress.

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SOURCE Consulting Solutions