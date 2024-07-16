Consulting Solutions Named On SIA's Largest US Staffing Firms List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Report from Staffing Industry Analysts highlights 241 firms with US revenue of $100 million or more in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, has again been named in the Largest Staffing Firms in the US research report by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. This year's report highlights 241 companies that generated at least $100 million in US staffing revenue in 2023. Consulting Solutions also made SIA's list of largest IT staffing firms based on 2023 revenue.

"Being named once again to SIA's list of largest staffing firms in the US is an incredible honor," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "The achievement is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our teams, who continually go above and beyond to support our clients. Their commitment to excellence in delivering innovative solutions drives our success and is what sets us apart in the industry."

"Despite a challenging year for the staffing industry, the 241 firms included on this year's list is only down slightly from last year's record of 251 firms, an impressive sign of resilience among industry leaders," said SIA Research Analyst Kevin Chen, author of this year's report. "Furthermore, as a sign of how much the staffing industry has grown in recent years, only 175 firms were included on the list in 2020. While 2024 is shaping up to be another difficult year, the firms on this year's list show that staffing firms continue to be valuable partners in talent acquisition."

Collectively, the firms listed in this year's report generated $145.2 billion in US staffing revenue in 2023.

Consulting Solutions' inclusion in the Largest Staffing Firms in the US: 2024 Update follows the company also being named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Advanced Analytics and Data Science, Agile + Product + Design, Application Development, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, Energy, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and the Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies.

