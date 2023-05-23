Consulting Solutions Named to Spring 2023 List of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In the Nation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that it has been named among the Spring 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This is the third time Consulting Solutions has been named to the list since 2020.

The 2023 spring Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation honored 195 organizations from across the country out of 1,300 nominations. Winners were assessed by an independent research firm and are not ranked.

"It is an honor to be named once again to NABR's prestigious list of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "The recognition validates our continuous efforts to deliver exceptional, forward-thinking HR practices and the most positive work experience possible for our talented teams, who remain our most valued asset."

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, as well as those companies that continue to make the list, are truly remarkable," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program. "Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence."

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified numerous best human resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. The Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation offers different timelines of applications throughout the year: spring, summer, fall, and winter. The summer, fall, and winter application process is currently still open.

All 2023 companies selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in The Wall Street Journal.

About Consulting Solutions 
Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

Media Contact:
Kathy Berardi
[email protected]
678.644.4122 

SOURCE Consulting Solutions

