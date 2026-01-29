Consulting Solutions Names Billy Milam as CEO

Milam offers proven experience aligning operations, talent, and customer success to drive long-term value creation for high-growth organizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that industry veteran Billy Milam has been named CEO. A seasoned, accomplished leader of large, people-centric organizations, Milam will focus on the company's continued strategic growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

Most recently, Milam served as CEO of EmployBridge, where he led one of the largest workforce solutions organizations in the country through periods of growth, transformation, and operational scale. Prior to that, he spent more than two decades with RaceTrac, serving as President and holding multiple senior leadership roles, where he oversaw enterprise strategy, large-scale operations, and people-first initiatives across a national footprint.

"Billy has demonstrated significant success as a people-first, performance-focused leader known for building high-engagement cultures and driving exceptional growth — attributes that are a strong fit with Consulting Solutions' mission and values," said Corry Doyle, Managing Director at White Wolf Capital and Executive Chairman of Consulting Solutions. "We look forward to his leadership as the company continues to drive innovation, collaboration, and stellar customer experience."

"I'm honored and energized to step into the CEO role at Consulting Solutions, a company known for its deep IT expertise and unwavering commitment to its clients," said Milam. "The opportunity ahead is significant, and I'm focused on strengthening our foundation, investing in our people, and driving sustainable, long-term growth."

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Advanced Analytics and Data Science, Agile + Product + Design, Application Development, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, Energy, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the US, NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, and First Coast Worksite Wellness Council's Platinum Level Healthiest Companies.

