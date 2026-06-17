Consulting Solutions Names Robert Ziegler as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced revenue executive joins technology services and solutions leader

to support its continued growth and client success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, today announced the appointment of Robert Ziegler as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ziegler will lead the company's revenue growth strategy, sales organization, and client expansion initiatives.

Ziegler brings significant leadership experience, helping companies strengthen go-to-market discipline, improve commercial operating rigor, and accelerate growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at NashTech, where he led its global commercial organization. He also served as Managing Director and Head of Business Development (Managed Technology & Digital Solutions) at Robert Half, where he led business development strategy, and as President and CEO of EdgeRock Technology Solutions, a CDI company, leading its Specialty Talent & Technology Solutions Division.

"Robert offers a strong combination of leadership, executive sales strategy, and relationship-building experience that aligns extremely well with where Consulting Solutions is headed," said Billy Milam, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "As organizations navigate complex technology and workforce challenges, his focus on growth, client engagement, and operational alignment will help us continue to deliver the utmost value to clients and consultants."

"Creating exceptional client experiences in every interaction with Consulting Solutions is central to the opportunity, especially as we bring the right capabilities together around the business issue in front of each client," said Ziegler. "Organizations are navigating talent gaps, enterprise transformation, cybersecurity risk, data modernization, and AI adoption at the same time. Consulting Solutions is well positioned to assist clients across that spectrum with practical services designed to help them achieve meaningful business outcomes."

Ziegler's appointment builds on Consulting Solutions' leadership expansion with the naming of Milam as CEO earlier this year. The organization also added Dan Duffy as Cyber Practice Lead in March, signaling a focused strategy to accelerate high-value consulting services in growth areas such as cybersecurity.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a technology transformation partner that helps organizations move faster, adapt smarter, and achieve more. By bringing together consulting, delivery, talent, and technology, we help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate growth, and create lasting business impact. With expertise spanning Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud & Data, Cybersecurity, AI & Advanced Analytics, and Energy & Infrastructure, Consulting Solutions turns strategy into action and possibility into progress.

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SOURCE Consulting Solutions