Consulting Solutions Names Steven Rudd As Chief Financial Officer

Appointment further strengthens executive leadership team as technology services and solutions leader continues to expand and scale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, today announced the appointment of Steven Rudd as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rudd is an experienced financial strategist and Certified Public Accountant who will be responsible for guiding the company's financial operations and long-term growth initiatives.

Offering more than two decades of financial leadership experience, Rudd most recently served as CFO of Akkodis North America, a leading global digital engineering company within The Adecco Group. During his tenure, Akkodis emerged as one of the organization's fastest-growing business units. Prior to that, Rudd held Senior Vice President positions at Adecco with responsibility for financial operations.

"Steven possesses an exceptional combination of financial expertise, operational experience, and strategic vision that will be invaluable to us as we continue to scale," said Consulting Solutions CEO Billy Milam. "His track record of driving profitable growth and supporting long-term value creation makes him an outstanding addition, and we welcome him to our leadership team."

"Consulting Solutions has built an impressive reputation for delivering high-quality technology workforce and consulting services across a diverse range of specialty areas," said Rudd. "The company has a strong foundation, a talented team, and significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to helping build on that momentum to position the company for its next chapter of growth."

Rudd's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic leadership investments Consulting Solutions has made this year to support its continued market expansion.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a technology transformation partner that helps organizations move faster, adapt smarter, and achieve more. By bringing together consulting, delivery, talent, and technology, we help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate growth, and create lasting business impact. With expertise spanning Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud & Data, Cybersecurity, AI & Advanced Analytics, and Energy & Infrastructure, Consulting Solutions turns strategy into action and possibility into progress.

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SOURCE Consulting Solutions