Consulting Solutions Recognized As A 2026 Platinum Level Healthiest Company

This is the second consecutive year the company has earned the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council's highest recognition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, today announced it has once again been recognized with a Platinum Level Healthiest Companies Award from the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council (FCWWC).

This is the second consecutive year Consulting Solutions has received the organization's highest designation after earning Platinum Level recognition in 2025. The company was also recognized at the Gold Level in 2024, reflecting its ongoing commitment to employee well-being and workplace wellness initiatives.

FCWWC's Healthiest Companies Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate a strong culture of health and wellness through employee-focused programs, leadership support, and measurable wellness initiatives. Consulting Solutions received especially high marks this year in the areas of Program Implementation & Promotion and Best Wellness Initiatives.

"We are proud to once again receive Platinum Level recognition from the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council, said Consulting Solutions CEO Billy Milam. "At Consulting Solutions, we believe when employees feel supported physically, mentally, and emotionally, they bring their best selves to work every day. We don't view employee health and wellness as just a benefit; we see it as a core part of who we are as a company."

An initiative of Healthy Jacksonville, FCWWC's mission is to improve the health of the First Coast community by sharing resources and providing guidance through its member businesses.

A full list of this year's winners is available at https://fcwwc.wildapricot.org/awards.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a technology transformation partner that helps organizations move faster, adapt smarter, and achieve more. By bringing together consulting, delivery, talent, and technology, we help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate growth, and create lasting business impact. With expertise spanning Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud & Data, Cybersecurity, AI & Advanced Analytics, and Energy & Infrastructure, Consulting Solutions turns strategy into action and possibility into progress.

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SOURCE Consulting Solutions