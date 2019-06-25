ConsultNet Promotes Miner Smith to Chief Operating Officer

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsultNet, a national provider of IT staffing and solutions, promoted Miner Smith to Chief Operating Officer following the recently announced retirement of the organization's previous COO & President, Tony Marolda. Smith will oversee ConsultNet's business operations and financial functions, reporting to ConsultNet's CEO & President, Don Goldberg.

"I am honored to be named the COO for ConsultNet and I'm committed to growing ConsultNet's business both nationally, and internationally," stated Smith. "In our current business climate, it is imperative to not only provide exceptional service and solutions, but to be strategic in our own organization's future business endeavors to continue to go farther for our clients and consultants."

Smith joined ConsultNet in 2017 as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, leading the growth and profitability efforts of each business unit across the enterprise. Prior to his time at ConsultNet, Smith was Executive Vice President at Pyramid Consulting, responsible for all staffing operations in North America.

"We are very proud of Miner's accomplishments in the past two years as SVP of Strategic Development. It is fitting to have him take his success to the role of Chief Operating Officer and I'm excited for this next chapter in ConsultNet's history," said CEO & President, Don Goldberg, ConsultNet.

ConsultNet empowers technology performance by providing businesses with the talent and technical solutions needed to go farther in an increasingly competitive landscape. Through IT staffing services, project-based solutions, and international recruiting capabilities; ConsultNet has supported the technology and business initiatives of its clients since 1996. ConsultNet's core values of integrity, teamwork, and professionalism provides the foundation of how they deliver value for each of their constituencies: client, consultant, and employee. For more information, visit www.consultnet.com.

