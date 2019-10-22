ConsultNet Welcomes Former Salesforce Consultant Carolyn Adams to Join CN Solutions Group, Overseeing the Managed Services Team

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsultNet's CN Solutions Group, a leading Salesforce consulting partner, welcomes Carolyn Adams as Program Director. Carolyn will oversee CNSG's Managed Services team to formalize processes around the group's clients and recurring service contracts while bringing a depth of Salesforce expertise to the CN Solutions Group as a whole.

"As the need for Salesforce experts rises (currently the employment rate is negative 17% for Salesforce professionals), there is a benefit to using managed services – including, deeper breadth of skillsets, flexibility and reliable resources that are available for a long-term engagement," said Carolyn. "It's an exciting time for Salesforce – with many challenges and opportunities."

Carolyn brings 10+ years of Salesforce experience with her to CNSG, and has held positions as an in-house admin, consultant, solutions architect, SE, and practice director. She holds eight Salesforce certifications including Data Architecture and Management Designer, Sales, Service, and Community Cloud Consultant, and Pardot Specialist and is heavily involved in the Salesforce community in the Salt Lake City area. In addition to her extensive Salesforce knowledge and involvement, Carolyn is experienced in effective business operations strategies and takes on each project with a formalized thought process to keep the end-user in mind and involved.

"We are very excited to have Carolyn on board at CN Solutions Group. With her expertise and involvement in the community, CNSG is positioned for exceptional growth for the next year," commented the Sales Director of CN Solutions Group, Dan Eyring.

"It's exciting to see our CN Solutions Group and Salesforce practice grow. Carolyn's extensive knowledge and experience with Salesforce is a great asset to better serve our clients," remarked Don Goldberg, CEO of ConsultNet, CN Solutions Group's parent company.

About CN Solutions Group

CN Solutions Group advises clients on their technology and systems by managing key stakeholders' visions of business transformation objectives while keeping the needs of users in mind so that we can aid in the delivery of technology initiatives that are seamlessly adopted. We believe that cutting-edge technology design requires intensive focus on the needs of users. Designing great experiences requires the technical delivery team to better understand and document key stakeholder needs analysis, competitor benchmarking, data synthesis and, finally, intuitive human-technology interactions. This in-depth understanding helps our Salesforce Consultants deliver an experience that will improve the performance and satisfaction of our clients' most valuable resources, their people and customers.

About ConsultNet

ConsultNet empowers technology performance by providing businesses with the talent and technical solutions needed to go farther in an increasingly competitive landscape. Through IT and engineering staffing services, project-based solutions, and international recruiting capabilities, ConsultNet has supported the technology and business initiatives of its clients since 1996. ConsultNet's core values of integrity, teamwork and professionalism provides the foundation of how they deliver value for each of their constituencies: client, consultant and employee. For more information, visit www.consultnet.com.

