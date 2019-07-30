ConsultNet Welcomes Kate Cervoni and John Larrabee as SVP of Operations and VP of Client Engagement of CNOmniMedia Solutions Group

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsultNet, a national provider of IT staffing and solutions, welcomes Kate Cervoni and John Larrabee to the organization, expanding on ConsultNet's established breadth of offerings. Cervoni and Larrabee bring deep-industry expertise focused in the Media, Entertainment and Telecommunication industries, leading the way for ConsultNet's specialized group, CNOmniMedia.

Cervoni comes from an extensive IT consulting background within the Media, Entertainment and Telecommunication industries. With CNOmniMedia, Cervoni serves as Senior Vice President of Business Operations and provides technology and strategic guidance to some of the world's most dynamic media companies.

Larrabee joins the organization as CNOmniMedia's Vice President of Client Engagement. Larrabee oversees complex projects, identifies operational efficiencies and builds teams for CNOmniMedia's client organizations, which deliver results on-time and on-budget.

"We're very excited such strong individuals have joined our team at ConsultNet, providing Media, Entertainment and Telecommunication companies a specialized group, known as CNOmniMedia, to take their technical innovations farther than they imagined," said CEO and President of ConsultNet, Don Goldberg.

The addition of Cervoni and Larrabee with CNOmniMedia, a specialized consultative partner to the Media and Entertainment industries, is a continuation of ConsultNet's commitment to business development across the enterprise in 2018 and the beginning half of 2019. This included the expansion of ConsultNet's Salesforce and Project-based initiative, known as CN Solutions Group, and ConsultNet's proprietary organization, TechBridge IT, a solution to alleviate the IT talent shortage in the U.S. by the TN Visa to hire IT talent from Mexico and Canada, along with near-shore capabilities.

About ConsultNet

ConsultNet empowers technology performance by providing businesses with the talent and technical solutions needed to go further in an increasingly competitive landscape. Through IT staffing services, project-based solutions and international recruiting capabilities, ConsultNet has supported the technology and business initiatives of its clients since 1996. ConsultNet's core values of integrity, teamwork and professionalism provide the foundation of how they deliver value for each of their constituencies: client, consultant and employee. For more information, visit www.consultnet.com.

About CNOmniMedia

CNOmniMedia provides technology and strategic guidance to the Media, Entertainment and Telecommunications sectors through our extensive partnerships and industry expertise. As the entertainment industry constantly shifts to meet consumer demand, the very definition of the word "media" is perpetually redefined. From web-based publications to large-scale broadcast groups, from cable networks to VOD providers, from mobile to gaming — the technology and platforms are ever-changing. With deep industry knowledge, experienced leadership and an innovative thought process, we work closely with companies to identify business or technical gaps, delivering custom solutions helping our clients succeed in this hyper-competitive industry. CNOmniMedia is a division of ConsultNet, a national provider of IT staffing and solutions to learn more about us, visit www.cnomnimedia.com.

