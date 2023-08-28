Consumable's Audio Everywhere Marketplace Partners with Comscore: Boasts Verified Audience of 118 Million Monthly Active Users

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumable, a pioneering force in the audio advertising arena, is excited to announce its collaboration with Comscore to validate the remarkable scale of its Audio Everywhere Marketplace via their Media Metrix tool. This strategic partnership solidifies Consumable's position as a leader in the industry, with the newly verified audience of 118 million Monthly Active Users (Comscore Media Metrix Custom Reporting, June 2023, U.S.) showcasing the platform's extensive reach and impact.

Consumable's Audio Marketplace launched over 2 years ago, and quickly became the #1 Supplier of exclusive digital audio inventory to the audio industry (DV360 Supply Reports June 2023) with over $1B in annual supply and growing. Thousands of brands are leaning in across all key categories including Retail, CPG, Finance, Tech, Telco, Entertainment, Fashion, Professional Services, and more.

This announcement solidifies a significant milestone in Consumable's journey for additional 3rd party verification of its marketplace. By joining forces with Comscore, Consumable now offers advertisers a verified and accurate assessment of the Audio Everywhere Marketplace's audience, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and effectiveness in digital advertising.

Consumable's patent-pending Visual Audio™ ad product combined with its unique supply is disrupting the industry. For the first time, Audio is addressable. With a 90%+ Listen Through Rate (LTR), brands benefit from incremental reach to existing audio buys, with high-performing ads that drive desired business outcomes. Publishers benefit by onboarding new demand from Audio buyers, optimizing for overall yield. Consumable's Audio Everywhere Marketplace is rapidly becoming the go-to destination for advertisers seeking innovative and impactful ways to connect with their target audiences with optimal reach and frequency, and for publishers who want to optimize for yield.

"We are thrilled to partner with Comscore's Media Metrix to validate the impressive reach of our Audio Everywhere Marketplace," said Mark Levin, CEO of Consumable. "This collaboration not only showcases our platform's extensive audience but also demonstrates our dedication to delivering value and actionable insights to our advertising partners."

Through this partnership, advertisers can verify Consumable's audiences via Comscore's renowned audience measurement and analytics capabilities. Comscore Media Metrix empowers advertisers with accurate and comprehensive data, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their campaigns for maximum impact. Advertisers can now confidently tailor their strategies to engage the 118 million MAU within Consumable's verified audience.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Consumable and have our data support their continued commitment to accurate verification" stated, Bryan Segal, Senior Vice President of Sales at Comscore. "Our massive datasets help publishers deliver granular audience insights - beyond just demographics - that brands and advertisers can trust." With this collaboration, Consumable's Audio Everywhere Marketplace continues to stand at the forefront of innovative digital advertising solutions. The partnership with Comscore Media Metrix ensures advertisers can harness the power of a verified and substantial audience, leading to more targeted and effective campaigns.

About Consumable: Consumable is a trailblazer in the digital advertising sector, offering innovative solutions to connect brands with their target audiences. The Audio Everywhere Marketplace is a dynamic platform where advertisers can leverage audio ads to engage a diverse audience across various digital channels.

About Comscore: Comscore is a trusted authority in audience measurement and analytics. With a focus on accurate data insights, Comscore empowers advertisers and publishers with the information they need to optimize their digital strategies and achieve meaningful results.

