LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial™, the naturally alkaline, super-premium spring water from Iceland, announced today the appointment of Caroline Levy, founder of CLAS and a highly respected leader in the consumer goods and beverage sectors, to its Board of Directors.

Consumer & Beverage Industry Analyst Caroline Levy Joins Icelandic Glacial™ Water Board of Directors

With more than three decades of experience spanning consumer research, brand strategy, corporate governance, and wellness trends, Levy brings deep analytical expertise and strategic insight to the company. Levy currently serves on the Boards of Celsius Holdings (CELH) and Athletic Brewing Company, the largest non-alcoholic beer producer in the U.S. Through her advisory firm, CLAS, she continues to counsel consumer brands on growth, innovation, and operations.

Prior to her board and advisory work, Levy built a distinguished 30-year career as a top-ranked consumer stock analyst at Lehman Brothers, UBS, CLSA, and Macquarie. Known for identifying major consumer and market shifts ahead of the curve, including early signals around "value in values" and the rise of small innovators, she influenced industry and investor perspectives for decades. She also served as COO of U.S. Research at UBS, leading investment review processes and overseeing a 100+ person analyst team, and conducted extensive international work through Citic's China Reality Research. Her broad network across C-suites, analysts, and investors gives her a uniquely holistic view of emerging trends in the consumer sector.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Icelandic Glacial," said Caroline Levy. "The brand is uniquely positioned at the intersection of premium quality and global consumer wellness. I look forward to contributing to its next stage of growth."

"We are thrilled to welcome Caroline to the Icelandic Glacial Board," said Johan Dennelind, Chairman of the Board. "Her strategic acumen and ability to anticipate consumer shifts will be invaluable as we expand our global footprint."

Levy is also a member of Extraordinary Women on Boards (EWOB) and an active participant in Los Angeles' community of female founders in the consumer and wellness space.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial™ is a super-premium natural spring water sourced from the certified sustainable Ölfus Spring in Iceland, formed over 5,000 years ago and protected by a barrier of lava rock. This water is exceptionally pure, with a naturally low mineral content and high alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial holds the distinction of using 100% natural green energy in both product and operation. To discover more on the Purest Tasting Water on Earth™, please visit www.icelandicglacial.com, like us on Facebook @IcelandicGlacial, follow us on Instagram @icelandicglacial & Twitter @icelandicwater

