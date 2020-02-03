Consumer Active Optical Cable Market to Reach $383.0 Million, Globally, by 2026 at 19.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Consumer Active Optical Cable Market by Technology (HDMI, Ethernet, InfiniBand, DisplayPort, and USB), and Connector Type (SFP, CFP, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." As per the report, the global consumer active optical cable industry was estimated at $80.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to register $383.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Surge in demand for higher bandwidth, increase in investments by governments to improve connectivity in China, upsurge in penetration of Video on Demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance services, and leap in demand for 4K & high definition display fuel the growth of the global consumer active optical cable market. On the other hand, high initial investment associated with active optical cable and challenges from optical network security fiber hack curtail down the growth to some extent. However, advancement in fiber optics technology is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

The HDMI segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on technology, the HDMI segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global consumer active optical cable market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate during 2019–2026. This is due to increase in its application in areas such as HD televisions, projectors, and media players. The same segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.6% by the end of 2026.

The SFP segment to rule the roost-

Based on connector type, the SFP segment held the largest share in 2018, generating two-thirds of the global consumer active optical cable market, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. SFPs can be easily interchanged, and thus, electro-optical or fiber optic networks can be upgraded more conveniently than traditional connectors. Due to its low cost, and the ability to provide connections to different types of optical fibers, SFP transceiver can result in substantial cost savings, and it has boosted the growth of the segment. The CFP segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.5% during the estimated period. Growing focus toward elimination of multiple connections in long distance connectivity is expected to fuel the growth of CFP in consumer applications.

North America garnered the lion's share in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global consumer active optical cable market revenue in 2018, and is predicted to maintain its top status throughout the study period. The penetration of Internet in North America has increased the use of computers and display devices such as display panels, LED monitors, and others, which in turn augments the use of AOC cables to generate output. Moreover, use of desktop requires AOC for connection, which boosts the demand for AOC, thereby accelerating the market growth. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 23.9% by 2026. A major application driving the growth of fiber optics in the Asia-Pacific region is data center which is expected to grow significantly in the future, due to the growing needs of high bandwidth in enterprises.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Finisar Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight Technology

Amphenol Corporation

IBM Corporation

Sopto Technologies

Fujitsu

Broadcom

Siemon

3M Corporation

Corporation Molex, LLC

