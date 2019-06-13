Consumer Affinity Enters Closed Beta

HOUSTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Affinity has released its initial platform for the iOS, Android, and web into a closed beta program for select number of users. Splitsm is a platform for people to engage in discussions and learn about new variations of scams, fraud, and identity theft. The company currently researches and creates content including "Bob's video series" to address evolving threats to people's privacy and security on its Facebook Page.

Learn about information security, scams, and fraud anywhere, anytime! Splt allows people to connect and participate in discussions, forums, watch videos, or read blogs. Our unique approach to content clusters helps guide and direct people to important areas instead of leaving them guessing.

Consumer Affinity is building complementary services to protect user information with security tools while building consumers' trust and confidence as an information provider. Launched in late 2018 by founder Steve R. Smith, Consumer Affinity entertains, educates, and protects consumers with a platform designed to provide a seamless and unified information security solution.

Founder and CEO, Steve R. Smith is quoted as saying, "as we continue our daily research into trends and cycles – it's been very illuminating to continue to learn the lengths Cybercriminals will go to in their quest to defraud people." The company continues to work on the design of its Premium suite of services targeted for release in the third quarter of 2019.

