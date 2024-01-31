CONSUMER ALERT: LKLSG and Doss Firm, LLC Investigating Potential Lawsuit Against True Coverage, LLC For Using Deceptive and Misleading Online Advertisements Falsely Promising Cash Cards to Consumers to Entice Them Into Purchasing Obamacare Health Insurance Plans

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firms of Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP ("LKLSG") in Miami and The Doss Firm, LLC ("Doss Law Firm") in Atlanta are investigating potential legal action against True Coverage, LLC ("True Coverage") for allegedly misleading consumers into purchasing ACA or Obamacare health plans.

True Coverage, LLC is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and uses insurance agents to sell Affordable Care Act ("ACA" or "Obamacare") health plans to consumers nationwide. Many of the insurance agents operate out of call centers in South Florida.

Upon information and belief, during at least the last Open Enrollment Period, True Coverage used online advertisements that falsely promise that consumers qualify for $0 health insurance and "FREE" subsidy cash cards that purport to pay thousands of dollars per month, to entice consumers into signing up for ACA health plans. The advertisements falsely state that consumers can use the subsidy cash cards to pay for personal expenses such as food, gas, rent and other bills. The online ads also use high pressure sales tactics that mislead consumers into believing that the special offer is only available for a short window of time.

The law firms of Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP ("LKLSG") in Miami and The Doss Firm, LLC ("Doss Law Firm") in Atlanta are investigating potential legal action designed to help alleged victims. If you believe that you are a victim, please contact attorney Jason Kellogg and/or Jason Doss at the information above. LKLSG and Doss Law Firm represent clients nationwide.

