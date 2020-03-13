CONSUMER ALERT: LKLSG Investigating Potential Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise Lines Arising Out of False/Misleading Statements About Coronavirus Risk

MIAMI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent reports by numerous media outlets, Norwegian Cruise Lines sales managers encouraged sales staff members to downplay the risks posed by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in an effort to mislead and induce customers into booking cruise reservations.

According to an article published by the Miami New Times, the false and/or misleading statements included numerous unsubstantiated claims; among them, that the Coronavirus "can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise" and that "scientists and medical professionals have confirmed that the warm weather of the spring will be the end of the Coronavirus." Employees were also told not to mention the Coronavirus unless customers brought it up first, and were also told to tell customers that "the Coronavirus is not as bad as the media says."

The Miami New Times first reported the story: http://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/coronavirus-norwegian-cruise-line-leaked-emails-show-booking-strategy-11590056

Norwegian's improper sales tactics may have caused customers to make reservations that they would not have otherwise made, endangered the health and wellbeing of customers and crew members, and may have caused financial losses to Norwegian's shareholders and investors when these details became known.

The law firm of Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP ("LKLSG") in Miami is investigating potential legal action designed to help victims of Norwegian's actions. If you made a cruise reservation with Norwegian over the last two months, and/or if you own Norwegian stock and suffered damages when the above conduct became known, please contact attorney Jason Kellogg at the information listed above. For more information, go to www.norwegiancoronavirusscam.com. LKLSG represents clients nationwide.

