Consumer and Digital Services Executive Faiz Ahmad Joins IrisVision Board of Directors

With sights set on digitizing the delivery of vision healthcare, IrisVision welcomes ecommerce visionary to the board of directors

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IrisVision , the leader in digital vision technologies, today announced consumer and digital services innovator Faiz Ahmad will join the company's board of directors.

"Throughout my career, I have always believed in the power of technology to transform lives for the better," says Ahmad. "With IrisVision's mission and platform surrounding digital vision health, I join a community dedicated to that very purpose."

Currently the CEO of Optum Direct-to-Consumer at Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, Ahmad is responsible for consumer businesses, most notably, the recent buildout and ongoing strategy and expansion of Optum Store , an online consumer marketplace that brings together health products, prescription management and telehealth services in a single connected platform available to all Americans.

Ahmad specializes in delivering business and consumer transformations and his experience includes leadership roles with multiple top consumer brands. Prior to UnitedHealth Group, he was Senior Director at Apple, leading the Apple Online Store and market development for Apple Retail globally. His prior experience also includes global leadership of Delta's digital business and its award-winning digital transformation.

"We are honored to welcome Faiz Ahmad to the board," said Ammad Khan, IrisVision CEO and Co-founder. "His digital engagement expertise, consumer-centered focus and strategic business vision will help us further expand our position as not just pioneers, but the leaders in digital vision healthcare."

With the guidance of passionate board members such as Faiz Ahmad, IrisVision will continue to pioneer innovations in digital vision health, from making healthcare more accessible to helping the low-vision community see and experience more.

About IrisVision

IrisVision exists at the intersection of digital health and vision science, pioneering a new standard of care where vision health is seamlessly integrated into daily living and accessible to all. We are synthesizing neuroscience, augmented reality, telehealth, and VR wearable mobile devices into a new future for vision health. Backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute, IrisVision's technology was developed in collaboration with and clinically tested by researchers from the world's top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The company has received numerous accolades including being named to the Inc. 5000: Regionals list of California's Fastest Growing Private Companies, earning spots on the Fast Company World Changing Ideas and Forbes Next 100 lists for 2020 and receiving a CES 2019 Innovation Award. For more information, visit www.irisvision.com .

