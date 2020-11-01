Consumer and Privacy Advocates Join California Leaders in Support of Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced consumer and privacy advocates join California leaders in supporting Prop 24 to strengthen consumer privacy rights.

"I urge California voters to vote YES on Prop 24," said California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

"Prop 24 will protect our most personal information," said California State Controller Betty Yee.

"Prop 24 protects sensitive personal information, children's privacy, and helps stop identity theft," said Senator Robert M. Hertzberg, California Senate Majority Leader.

"Prop 24 will provide strong protections against online racial profiling. I urge voters to vote YES on Prop 24," said Mayor London Breed, City of San Francisco.

"Prop 24 allows consumers to stop companies from using online racial profiling to discriminate against them," said Alice Huffman, President of California NAACP.

"California consumers should use their power as citizens to vote for Proposition 24 to show that they will stand up for themselves if companies and legislators won't," said Maureen Mahoney, policy analyst at Consumer Reports.

"Under Prop 24, a consumer can limit the use of their sensitive information to stop Uber from profiling them based on race, stop Spotify from utilizing their precise geo-location and prevent Facebook from using their sexual orientation, health status or religion in its algorithms," said Carmen Balber, Consumer Watchdog's executive director. "In addition, Californians won't have to worry about the legislature repealing key privacy rights, will have stronger rights to personally enforce privacy laws and will have the protection of a well-staffed and funded European-style privacy commission to protect their rights."

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

www.caprivacy.org

@caprivacyorg





Paid for by Yes on 24, Californians for Consumer Privacy Committee major funding from Alastair Mactaggart

SOURCE Californians for Consumer Privacy

Related Links

http://www.caprivacy.org

