Consumer Asset Tracking Solutions Report 2024: Market Forecast to Grow from ?1.6 Billion in 2022 to ? 3.8 Billion in 2027

Dublin, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Asset Tracking Solutions, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market potential for consumer asset tracking is huge. In Europe and North America, there are 70 million children aged 4-10 years old, which is the typical age group for kids GPS watches, 345 million dogs and cats, 580 million passenger cars and 145 million other consumer vehicles.The overall penetration rate of GPS tracking products is currently around 1.0 percent.

The largest consumer asset tracking segments today, based on the number of active units, are car tracking, kids GPS watches and pet tracking. The report estimates that the installed base of active consumer asset tracking devices in Europe and North America reached 12.5 million at the end of 2022. Growing at a CAGR of 18.4 percent, the number of units in active use is estimated to reach 29.2 million units by the end of 2027. The market value is forecasted to grow from € 1.6 billion in 2022 to € 3.8 billion in 2027.

Leading providers of family tracking and parental control services include US-based Smartcom Mobility Solutions, Smith Micro Software and Life360. Smartcom Mobility Solutions is a platform provider for kids GPS watches and other consumer asset tracking segments, used by several MNOs, OEMs and ODMs in the US and Europe. Smith Micro offers white-label solutions to MNOs and has contracts with major mobile operators in the US. Life360 offers a mobile app for location sharing and messaging that has close to 60 million monthly active users.

Major providers of kids GPS watches include Xplora Technologies in Europe and Verizon in North America. The pet tracking market is dominated by Austria-based Tractive, whose subscriber base has grown to almost one million. In North America, the main providers of pet tracking solutions are Fi, Whistle and Halo. The latter company offers a combined pet GPS tracking and containment solution.

The market for passenger car tracking solutions sold to consumers is led by Verizon, Mojio, Tail Light and Agnik in North America and Haysquare, Net4Things and the Plan B Company in Europe. Although OEM telematics is increasingly common within the automotive industry, there is still a growing interest in aftermarket telematics solutions. Leading providers of GPS tracking and vehicle recovery solutions for motorcycles and mopeds in Europe include Datatool (Scorpion Automotive), Mapit IoT, Monimoto and GeoRide.

A few companies provide tracking solutions developed specifically for caravans, leisure boats and other consumer vehicles. Europe-based Sensar Marine, NorthTracker, Sentinel Marine Solutions, Sailsense Analytics and Vetel and US-based Siren Marine offer solutions developed for leisure boats. General-purpose tracking solutions and solutions developed for other types of vehicles are often used to serve these segments as well. Along with the booming market for electric bicycles, the market for GPS trackers for e-bicycles and other high-value bicycles is growing rapidly. The market is today served by European companies such as IoT Venture, PowUnity, Haveltec, BikeFinder and Tracefy. Trackimo, Invoxia and LandAirSea are well-known providers of general-purpose tracking devices.

The consumer asset tracking solutions market is still in an early phase with tremendous growth potential. Advancements in battery capacity, processor power and network technology will continuously enable better solutions at lower price points which will lead to a higher demand from consumers. Many solution providers covered in this report have recently introduced new tracking devices based on Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) network technologies. LPWA technologies are especially valuable in market segments where low battery consumption is key, such as pet tracking, bicycle tracking and general asset tracking.

The key applications for tracking solutions in the consumer market include family and child tracking, pet tracking, vehicle tracking and general asset tracking. The vehicle category can be further divided into cars, motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, caravans, motor caravans, leisure boats, ATVs and snowmobiles. The general asset tracking category includes any type of asset, such as luggage, keys, wallets, clothes, electronics, tools and sports equipment. Learn more about the business opportunities associated with these tracking solutions in this 150 page report strategy report.

The report answers the following questions

What is the potential for LPWA connectivity in the consumer asset tracking market?

Which are the main growth drivers in Europe and North America ?

and ? What are the challenges and roadblocks towards widespread adoption?

What are the business models and channels-to-market?

What is the current status of the pet tracking market in these regions?

Which are the leading providers of consumer asset tracking solutions?

What is the potential market size for consumer vehicle tracking solutions?

How can aftermarket solution providers compete with OEMs?

How will each of the asset tracking categories evolve in the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Consumer asset tracking infrastructure

1.2 Business models and sales channels

2 Family and Child Tracking

2.1 Population in Europe and North America

2.2 Family tracking solutions

2.3 Child tracking solutions and vendor market shares

2.4 Company profiles

Apple

Cosmo Technologies

Gabb Wireless

Garmin

Globalstar

Jiobit

Life360

MyKi

Smartcom Mobility Solutions

Smith Micro Software

Xplora Technologies

3 Pet Tracking

3.1 Pet population in Europe and North America

3.2 Pet tracking solutions and vendor market shares

3.3 Company profiles

Fi

Fitbark

Halo

Kippy

Lilbit

Link My Pet

Pawfit

SpotOn

Telenor Tracking Solutions

Tractive

Weenect

Whistle

4 Passenger Car Tracking

4.1 Passenger car fleet in Europe and North America

4.2 Car theft in Europe and North America

4.3 Telematics solutions

4.4 Vendor market shares

4.5 Company profiles

Agnik

Autobrain

Grupo Next

Haysquare

Mojio

Net4Things

Protectus Technologies

Radius Telematics

Tail Light

The Plan B Company

Verizon

Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

5 Consumer Vehicle Tracking

5.1 Consumer vehicle parc in Europe and North America

5.2 Consumer vehicle theft

5.3 Consumer vehicle tracking solutions and vendor market shares

5.4 Company profiles

BikeFinder

BikeTrac

Boomerang Bike

Bosch eBike Systems

ConnectLab

Conneqtech

GeoRide

Haveltec

IoT Venture

Linxup

Mapit IoT

Monimoto

NorthTracker

PowUnity

Sailsense Analytics

5.4.16 Scorpion Automotive

Scorpion Automotive Sensar Marine

Sense4Boat

Sentinel Marine Solutions

Siren Marine

SIZZAPP

Tracefy

Trackting

Vetel

6 General Consumer Asset Tracking

6.1 General consumer asset tracking solutions

6.2 Company profiles

BrickHouse Security

C Security Systems

Invoxia

LandAirSea Systems

LugLoc

MiniFinder

Optimus

Trackimo

7 Market Forecasts and Trends

7.1 Market forecasts

7.2 Market trends

LPWA networking technologies create new market opportunities

Apple AirTag bolsters the consumer asset tracking market

Specialised solutions have a competitive advantage

Pet tracking is a high-potential market

Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected

Bicycle tracking on the rise

Consumer GPS tracking providers are searching for the right business model

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orfm46

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets