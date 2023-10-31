Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Announces Cancellation of 70,000,000 Common Shares

Company has Pink Limited Information Yield Sign Removed

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), a company that operates in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, is pleased to announce it has reduced its issued and outstanding common shares of stock by seventy million (70,000,000) shares.

The Company recently had its Pink Limited Information "Yield" sign removed and has submitted a letter to OTC in efforts to remove the Shell Risk classification. The Company is tightening up its share structure and will be working on its 15c2-11 along with uplisting to the OTCQB market tier.

The Company recently filed forms with FINRA to process its name and symbol change. The Company's new name, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is anticipated to go into effect within the next several weeks. The name and ticker symbol change will better reflect the Company's origination and foundation.

"I am excited to announce to our shareholders that our efforts in getting the Company current with the OTC have paid off and we are on track in executing our roadmap in meeting qualifications to uplist to the OTCQB," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. "We have also filed our name and symbol change with FINRA, which we anticipate will go into effect within the next few weeks. This is a big step in aligning our Company name with our origination, products, and foundation."

The Company recently announced it has launched its much-anticipated line of sports supplements and nutrition products under its "51" brand. 51's journey began with former NFL player and two-time National Champion with the Florida Gators, Brand Spikes, who saw the need for high quality sports nutrition products during his time as a professional football player and after retirement while working with collegiate and professional athletes. After bringing Robert Clark onboard as CEO in late June, the team worked rapidly to develop 51's first product line of pre-workout and BCAA's (branch chain amino acids) supplements. The Company launched its new 51 website where all products can immediately be purchased.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (Ticker symbol: CAFI), a publicly traded entity presently in the process of a name and symbol transition to become Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. This transformation accompanies the company's ownership of three distinct subsidiaries entrenched within the domains of sports supplementation, fitness apparatus, and the realm of holistic well-being. These subsidiaries encompass 51, LLC, a distinguished brand specializing in sports supplementation; The Quickness, the proud bearer of a patent for pioneering athletic training equipment, meticulously crafted to amplify linebacker development; and Astound NMN, a beacon of excellence within the anti-aging sector, heralding the era of DNA reparation through its premium supplements. Guided by an unwavering commitment, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains at the forefront of ingenuity, consistently presenting avant-garde solutions infused with state-of-the-art technology, poised to empower individuals in their pursuit of fitness and holistic health aspirations. Furthermore, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains actively engrossed in the pursuit of strategic acquisitions, aimed at fortifying its portfolio by incorporating profit-generating enterprises into its fold.

