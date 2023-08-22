Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Announces New State-of-the-Art Corporate Headquarters, Accelerating Expansion into Sports and Nutrition Industry

Netflix documentary Untold: Swamp Kings, prominently features Brandon Spikes, and is now available on Netflix

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), a company that operates in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries is pleased to announce it has signed a lease of a cutting-edge 5,000 square foot facility that will serve as the company's new corporate headquarters. This strategic leap underscores Fifty 1 Labs' commitment to innovation and growth and marks a momentous step in venturing into the sports and nutrition industry.

The new headquarters, strategically situated at 746 North Drive in Melbourne, Florida, embodies the essence of Fifty 1 Labs' vision for the future. Beyond its sleek interior design, the facility is positioned to act as a catalyst for the company's expansion efforts and is centrally located in Florida.

"Our decision to establish a new corporate headquarters echoes our unwavering drive for progress and diversification," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. "This expansion paves the way for us to enter the sports and nutrition industry, a sector resonating with health-conscious individuals and echoing our ethos of innovation and excellence."

Beyond providing operational efficiency, the new headquarters will serve as the gateway for Fifty 1 Labs' entry into the sports and nutrition industry. This strategic move aligns with the company's aspiration to cater to a broader audience seeking holistic health and wellness solutions, leveraging its proven expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation.

In parallel, the facility's expansive layout addresses a vital need for Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. – the ability to effectively store and manage its extensive product range. Additionally, the new corporate headquarters offers the infrastructure to house a dedicated sales team, poised to forge partnerships, drive revenue growth, and deliver exceptional customer service.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. welcomes partners, clients, and industry stakeholders to join in commemorating this monumental achievement. The company is primed to leverage its new headquarters as a launching pad for pioneering pathways in the sports and nutrition sector, all while upholding its reputation for innovation and unparalleled service.

The upcoming launch of 51 LLC is slated for August, which coincides with the exciting new Netflix documentary Untold: Swamp Kings, which will prominently feature Brandon Spikes. Brandon Spikes, who is the face of 51 LLC and continues to actively train, will be looking to tap into his vast network for brand ambassadors for 51 products.

Fifty 1 Labs recently announced it will be launching a multitude of new products under the 51 brand. These products will include supplements such as BCAA (branch-chain amino acids) in multiple flavors, Pre-Workout in multiple flavors, Whey Protein in multiple flavors, and Creatine Powder. 51 LLC is working closing with its vendors to create market leading products that will resonate with gym enthusiast and professional athletes alike.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (Ticker symbol:CAFI), a publicly traded entity presently in the process of a name and symbol transition to become Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. This transformation accompanies the company's ownership of three distinct subsidiaries entrenched within the domains of sports supplementation, fitness apparatus, and the realm of holistic well-being. These subsidiaries encompass 51, LLC, a distinguished brand specializing in sports supplementation; The Quickness, the proud bearer of a patent for pioneering athletic training equipment, meticulously crafted to amplify linebacker development; and Astound NMN, a beacon of excellence within the anti-aging sector, heralding the era of DNA reparation through its premium supplements. Guided by an unwavering commitment, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains at the forefront of ingenuity, consistently presenting avant-garde solutions infused with state-of-the-art technology, poised to empower individuals in their pursuit of fitness and holistic health aspirations. Furthermore, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains actively engrossed in the pursuit of strategic acquisitions, aimed at fortifying its portfolio by incorporating profit-generating enterprises into its fold.

