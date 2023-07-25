Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Announces Wholly Owned Subsidiary, 51, LLC Adds 10 Additional Products to Upcoming Launch

51 LLC to launch Pre-workout, BCAA, Creatine, and Protein Supplements

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), a company that operates in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries is pleased to announce it will be launching a multitude of new products under the 51 brand. These products will include supplements such as BCAA (branch-chain amino acids) in multiple flavors, Pre-Workout in multiple flavors, Whey Protein in multiple flavors, and Creatine Powder. 51 LLC is working closing with its vendors to create market leading products that will resonate with gym enthusiast and professional athletes alike.

"I am excited to announce to our shareholders that we have been working closely with our vendors to expand our initial product launch that will include a wide variety of sports supplements to our consumers," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance. "Our goal is to build 51 LLC into a go-to supplement and nutrition brand that offers a wide variety of products. Whether a casual gym enthusiast or a professional athlete, our products will meet our consumers expectations at every level."

The upcoming launch of 51 LLC is slated for August, which coincides with the exciting new Netflix documentary Untold: Swamp Kings, which will prominently feature Brandon Spikes. Brandon Spikes, who is the face of 51 LLC and continues to actively train, will be looking to tap into his vast network for brand ambassadors for 51 products.

51 LLC is seeking options to relocate its corporate headquarters to Florida. The Company is currently looking to lease space that will accommodate a sales staff and inventory. More information regarding the relocations will be forthcoming in the near future.

About Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is a company with three subsidiaries that operate in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, respectively. Its subsidiaries are 51, LLC, a sports supplement brand, The Quickness, which holds a patent for innovative sports training equipment designed to improve linebacker training, and Astound NMN, a brand of anti-aging DNA repairing supplements. The company is dedicated to providing innovative products and cutting-edge technology that help people achieve their fitness and wellness goals. Additionally, Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is actively seeking to acquire revenue-generating companies to further expand its portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:



Robert Clark

844-714-2224

[email protected]

SOURCE Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.