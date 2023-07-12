Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Appoints Experienced CEO in Consumer Packaged Goods to Build Company into a Sports and Nutrition Powerhouse

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. will now become Fifty1 Labs, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), a company that operates in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries is pleased to announce it has appointed a new CEO, Robert Clark, to lead its efforts in bringing new and exciting brands to market. Robert Clark, who is a seasoned CEO and has great experience in running companies focused on Consumer Package Goods (CPGs), is excited for the opportunity in taking the helm at Consumer Automotive Finance. Mr. Clark recognizes the huge potential behind 51, LLC, Astound NMN, and The Quickness, three wholly owned subsidiaries of Consumer Automotive Finance. With Brandon Spikes being the chairman of the board and the face of 51, LLC and Thomas "Pepper" Johnson being on the board of directors, two former NFL players that made their own impact on the game, the Company is positioned to tap into their network to bring new products quickly to market.

Robert Clark, who is currently and will continue to be the CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), has a proven track record of developing products and bringing them to market. He has grown Kona Gold Beverage's two wholly owned subsidiaries into two multi-million dollar companies in a short amount of time. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has tasked Mr. Clark to grow the Company in the same way that exemplifies his track record.

The upcoming launch of 51's Fruit Punch Pre-Workout will coincide with the exciting new Netflix documentary Untold: Swamp Kings, which will prominently feature Brandon Spikes. The documentary will explore the team's incredible achievements, including two national championships in 2006 and 2008. The Company is excited for the upcoming documentary and the exposure it will bring to Brandon Spikes and 51's product launch.

"I am excited and honored to be taking the helm of Consumer Automotive finance, In.," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance. "Our first and foremost call to order will be processing the name change of the Company to align with our sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness focus. We have a lot of work to do in developing the Company's websites, product production, marketing, and launching some fantastic products. I am excited for what lays ahead for the Company and to be working with some great brand ambassadors."

"I've known Robert Clark for many years and have watched him successfully build multiple brands and couldn't think of a more experienced individual to lead our Company, stated Brandon Spikes, Chairman of Consumer Automotive Finance. "I have the upmost confidence Mr. Clark will successfully lead our Company in launching and building our brands to compete in the sports, health, and fitness markets. I look forward to working alongside Mr. Clark and the success we will have in the years to come."

Robert Clark's first directive will be to process the Company's name change from Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. to Fifty1 Labs, Inc. The Company will be submitting a stock ticker change as well. The new corporate name aligns with its initiatives and mission in the sports, health, and fitness markets while playing homage to the jersey number Brandon Spikes wore throughout his NFL career.

About Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is a company with three subsidiaries that operate in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, respectively. Its subsidiaries are 51, LLC, a sports supplement brand, The Quickness, which holds a patent for innovative sports training equipment designed to improve linebacker training, and Astound NMN, a brand of anti-aging DNA repairing supplements. The company is dedicated to providing innovative products and cutting-edge technology that help people achieve their fitness and wellness goals. Additionally, Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is actively seeking to acquire revenue-generating companies to further expand its portfolio.

