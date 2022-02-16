Consumer Biometrics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.31 Billion| Evolving Opportunities with ASSA ABLOY AB and NEC Corp. |Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Consumer Biometrics Market as a part of the global information technology spending market within the global information technology market.

Consumer Biometrics Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of consumer biometrics is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Research and development

Developers or manufacturers

Sales and distribution

End-users

Vendor Insights

The consumer biometrics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the consumer biometrics market, including some of the vendors such as Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., IDEX Biometrics ASA, NEC Corp., Princeton Identity, Qualcomm Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the consumer biometrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

ASSA ABLOY AB - Offers consumer biometrics products such as fingerprint technology, facial recognition, vein, voice and multimodal biometric systems.

Offers consumer biometrics products such as fingerprint technology, facial recognition, vein, voice and multimodal biometric systems. Aware Inc. - Offers consumer biometrics products such as AwareABIS Automated Biometric Identification System.

Offers consumer biometrics products such as AwareABIS Automated Biometric Identification System. NEC Corp. - Offers consumer biometrics products such as Multimodal biometric authentication terminal.

Geographical Highlights

The consumer biometrics market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the consumer biometrics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing adoption of smartphones are the primary drivers expected to drive the consumer biometrics market in APAC during the projected period.

Consumers in APAC's rising economies, such as China, India, and Indonesia, are increasingly purchasing luxury and high-priced electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and personal computers, as their disposable incomes rise. In these countries, for example, there is a growing demand for smartphones made by companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, and Vivo Communication Technology Co. These phones have touch ID hardware, which allows you to unlock many features by simply touching them with your finger. During the projected period, demand for mobile biometrics is expected to rise due to an increase in smartphone sales in these nations.

Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, China, India, Germany, and UK are the key market for the consumer biometrics market in APAC.

Key Market Dynamics-

Consumer Biometrics Key Market Drivers:

Emergence of biometric-enabled payment cards

The fingerprint data acquired by the biometric sensor is safely stored on the card's secure chip. Because fingerprint data is not captured by the bank's computers or the card issuer, there are fewer security risks associated with using such cards. In growing economies like India, these cards are also being made available. In June 2021, the Reserve Bank of India reported that the country had 906 million debit cards and 62 million credit cards in circulation. As a result, contactless and digital payments are rapidly expanding in India. Thus, there is high scope of combining these payment cards with biometric systems. During the forecast period, such industry trends will fuel market expansion.

Consumer Biometrics Key Market Trends:

Data security and privacy concerns

Many customers object to their personal information being used for marketing purposes when they utilize a payment service. Mobile-based payment involves real-time monetary transactions via payment gateways. As a result, financial data theft on such platforms can result in significant losses for individuals. In the meantime, various mobile biometric apps may result in unintentional data leakage because users grant them broad permissions but fail to read the privacy policies. As a result, the data security and privacy risks associated with mobile wallets and biometric apps could limit market growth throughout the projection period.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Consumer Biometrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.48% Market growth 2022-2026 2.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., IDEX Biometrics ASA, NEC Corp., Princeton Identity, Qualcomm Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and STMicroelectronics NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Payments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apple Inc.

ASSA ABLOY AB

Aware Inc.

IDEX Biometrics ASA

NEC Corp.

Princeton Identity

Qualcomm Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

