Consumer Cellular Expands Personal Emergency Response System Product Suite with IRIS Ally Go, a New Watch-Style Wearable

Building on a platform already trusted by more than 30,000 customers, Consumer Cellular expands customer choice with a new personal emergency response product that reflects the diverse lifestyles and preferences of older adults.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Cellular today announced IRIS Ally Go, a new watch-style wearable that expands the company's personal safety platform, giving older adults more choice in how they access emergency assistance while supporting independent living.

IRIS Ally Go builds on a platform already trusted by more than 30,000 customers and reflects Consumer Cellular's commitment to expanding customer choice through personal safety solutions that meet the evolving needs of older adults. The new wearable complements the existing IRIS Ally pendant, providing a wrist-worn option for customers who prefer a watch-style device as part of their everyday routine. Together, IRIS Ally and the new IRIS Ally Go give customers multiple ways to access emergency assistance based on their individual lifestyles and preferences.

"Personal safety isn't one-size-fits-all," said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. "For more than 30,000 customers, IRIS Ally has provided peace of mind when it matters most. IRIS Ally Go builds on that trusted foundation by giving customers another way to access help that fits naturally into their daily lives and reflects our commitment to offering solutions that meet different needs and preferences."

As more Americans choose to age in place, demand is increasing for personal safety technologies that fit seamlessly into everyday life. According to AARP, approximately three-quarters of adults age 50 and older want to remain in their homes as they age. At the same time, the market for mobile, GPS-enabled personal emergency response devices continues to expand, reflecting growing demand for wearable technologies that support independent living.

Consumer Cellular developed IRIS Ally Go in direct response to customer feedback from users who wanted the trusted protection of IRIS Ally in a wrist-worn format. Rather than replacing the existing pendant, the new wearable expands customer choice by providing another option for customers whose lifestyles and preferences make a watch-style device a better fit.

Key features include:

One-touch SOS emergency assistance

Two-way voice communication with trained emergency response agents

GPS location sharing to help responders locate users when assistance is needed

Comfortable watch-style design for everyday wear

Nationwide cellular connectivity without requiring a smartphone

IRIS Ally Go is the latest addition to Consumer Cellular's expanding personal emergency response product lineup. As customer needs continue to evolve, the company plans to build on that foundation with additional personal emergency response solutions and connected experiences that give older adults more choice in how they access help while supporting independent living.

IRIS Ally Go retails for $79, with service starting at $25 per month. It is available through Consumer Cellular retail stores, online at ConsumerCellular.com and through Consumer Cellular's U.S.-based customer service team.

About Consumer Cellular

Founded in 1995, Consumer Cellular is the first wireless provider built for Americans 50+. An approved wireless partner of AARP, the company is trusted by more than 4 million subscribers for affordable plans, popular devices, and nationwide coverage, all backed by 100% U.S.-based customer support. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company was ranked #1 in Network Coverage and #1 in Customer Satisfaction among wireless carriers from ACSI in 2024 and #1 in Customer Service from USA TODAY (2025-2026).

Learn more at ConsumerCellular.com.

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SOURCE Consumer Cellular