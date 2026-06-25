Consumer Cellular Opens 100th Store, Bucking Wireless Industry Trends by Betting Big on Retail Growth

Retail channel now delivers more than twice the share of new customer acquisitions and the company's highest retention rates

SALEM, Ore., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the wireless industry continues to shift customers toward digital-only experiences, Consumer Cellular is moving in the opposite direction. Today, the wireless provider opened its 100th company-owned retail store at 3832 Center Street NE in Salem, Oregon, marking a major milestone in the company's national expansion strategy and reinforcing its belief that in-person service remains a competitive advantage, particularly for Americans age 50+. The opening comes at a time when Consumer Cellular's retail channel has become one of the company's fastest-growing and highest-performing customer acquisition engines.

Founded in Oregon in 1995, Consumer Cellular now operates 100 stores across 33 states and plans to reach 120 locations by the end of 2026. The Salem location serves as both a celebration of the company's roots in Oregon and a statement that in-person service and community investment are a competitive strategy.

"Retail isn't a legacy channel for us, it's a growth channel," said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. "The performance of our stores continues to reinforce what we've believed all along: when you combine affordable wireless service with real human support, customers respond. While others are investing primarily in AI and automation, we're also doubling down on what we call RI (Real Intelligence), the power of real people, real expertise, and real community connections."

"For years, conventional wisdom suggested wireless would become an almost entirely digital business," said Elizabeth Hunter, COO of Consumer Cellular. "Our results tell a different story. Customers still value human expertise, particularly when they're making technology decisions. The strongest-performing channel in our business today combines the convenience of digital with the confidence that comes from in-person service."

The company's retail performance reflects that strategy.

Consumer Cellular's retail stores accounted for 14.4% of all new customer accounts acquired year-to-date, up from 6.3% during the same period last year. Retail-generated customer acquisitions grew 83% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, while customers acquired through company-owned stores remain with Consumer Cellular at 10% higher rates than customers from other channels. The retail channel has an NPS score of 89 so far this year, helping fuel one of the most significant retail expansions currently underway in the wireless industry.

Consumer Cellular's average retail customer is 67 years old, about three years older than customers acquired through its other channels. The company's retail expansion reflects its commitment to serving customers in the ways they prefer to engage. For many, the ability to compare devices in person, receive expert guidance, and build confidence in their purchase remains a key differentiator—one that continues to drive both customer acquisition and long-term loyalty.

The company has earned industry-leading recognition for customer experience, including #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mobile Virtual Network Operators by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI 2024), as well as recognition from USA TODAY for customer service excellence. Consumer Cellular currently serves more than 4 million subscribers nationwide and remains the only wireless provider built specifically for the needs of Americans age 50 and older.

As part of today's Salem grand opening celebration, Consumer Cellular will present a $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels Salem, extending the company's longstanding support of Meals on Wheels America and local communities nationwide.

Today's Salem grand opening will also feature:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with CEO Ed Evans and local community leaders

Consumer Cellular swag bags for the first 100 customers

Special in-store promotions

Consumer Cellular Retail Growth Snapshot

100 retail stores nationwide across 33 states, with plans to reach 120 stores by year-end 2026

83% year-over-year growth in retail customer acquisitions during Q1 2026

Retail's share of new customer acquisitions more than doubled, growing from 6.3% to 14.4%

Retail channel Net Promoter Score (NPS): 89

10% higher retention rate among retail-acquired customers

93% customer satisfaction

Nearly 20% increase in average per-store productivity year-over-year

About Consumer Cellular

Founded in 1995, Consumer Cellular is the first wireless provider unapologetically built for Americans age 50+. An approved wireless provider for AARP members, the company is trusted by more than 4 million subscribers for affordable no-contract plans, popular devices, and nationwide coverage—all backed by 100% U.S.-based customer support. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Consumer Cellular has earned multiple industry awards for customer service, customer satisfaction, and network quality. For more information, visit consumercellular.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Consumer Cellular