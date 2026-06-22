Consumer Cellular Launches SpeakEasy, a Purpose-Built Wireless Brand Designed for Older Americans

New standalone brand addresses growing demand for simpler wireless solutions among adults 75+

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Cellular, the first wireless provider unapologetically built for Americans 50+, today announced the launch of SpeakEasy, its first standalone brand within the Consumer Cellular portfolio, created specifically for adults age 75+ and built around a simple premise: staying connected shouldn't require navigating complicated technology.

Consumer Cellular currently serves more than 4 million customers nationwide and has spent more than three decades helping older Americans adopt and use wireless technology. SpeakEasy's launch reflects the company's deepened commitment to serving the evolving needs of older Americans across different life stages. According to AARP, three in five adults age 50+ say technology is not designed with their age in mind. For the 75+ population, that challenge only deepens with age, a reality SpeakEasy was built to address.

"Our customers have been telling us they want technology that's easy to use and helps them stay close to the people who matter most," said Ed Evans, Chairman and CEO of Consumer Cellular. "SpeakEasy is our answer. It's not a modified mainstream product, it's a wireless experience built from the ground up for the way people over 75 actually live, communicate, and stay connected with family and friends."

SpeakEasy launches with two devices: a flip phone and a smartphone, with service plans starting at $14.95 per month. Now available in Consumer Cellular's 99 (and growing) retail stores across 33 states, through its 100% U.S.-based customer service center, and online at SpeakEasyMobile.com.

SpeakEasy Mobile Devices and Plans:

All SpeakEasy plans include nationwide coverage with unlimited talk and text, straightforward pricing, and access to Consumer Cellular's award-winning, 100% U.S.-based customer support—#1 Network Coverage and #1 Customer Satisfaction from ACSI, plus #1 Customer Service from USA TODAY.

SpeakEasy Flip ($79.95)

A durable flip phone with large easy-to-read buttons, front-facing volume controls, and an extra-loud speaker built for confident everyday use. Service plans start at $14.95/month and include 500MB of data. SpeakEasy Flip uses a proprietary UI built on an open-source Android foundation.

SpeakEasy Smart ($99.95)

A full smartphone with a big, bright screen running a simplified operating system with an intuitive, large-button interface designed to surface the functions people use most, including calling, texting, photos, and video. Service plans start at $19.95/month and include 3GB of data. SpeakEasy Smart is built on Android.

Both devices are available with a launch offer of two free months of service and free shipping at the time of purchase through December 31, 2026. SpeakEasy phone purchase & activation includes two months of free wireless service - up to a $29.90 value depending on plan - that will be delivered as service credits on the first two bills.

About Consumer Cellular

Founded in 1995, Consumer Cellular is the first wireless provider unapologetically built for Americans 50+. An approved wireless partner of AARP, the company is trusted by more than 4 million subscribers for affordable plans, popular devices, and nationwide coverage, all backed by 100% U.S.-based customer support. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company was ranked #1 in Network Coverage and #1 in Customer Satisfaction among wireless carriers from ACSI in 2024 and #1 in Customer Service from USA TODAY (2025-2026).

Learn more at ConsumerCellular.com.

About SpeakEasy

SpeakEasy by Consumer Cellular is a wireless brand designed to deliver a simpler wireless experience for adults age 75 and older. Built around ease of use, affordability, and uncomplicated technology, SpeakEasy offers easy-to-use devices and straightforward wireless plans that help customers stay connected to the people who matter most. Learn more at SpeakEasyMobile.com.

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Consumer Cellular | SpeakEasy

SOURCE Consumer Cellular