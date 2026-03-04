Consumer Cellular Names Two-Time Major Champion Zach Johnson as Brand Ambassador

Wireless provider for Americans 50+ expands golf roster as Johnson competes on PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Cellular has named two-time Major champion Zach Johnson as its newest brand ambassador, joining World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples as an official brand partner.

Johnson, who recently turned 50, continues to compete at the highest levels of the sport and will play a mixed schedule this year across the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. He is set to compete in two major championships in 2026 — the Masters Tournament and The Open at Royal Birkdale.

Zach Johnson, two-time major champion, former U.S. Ryder Cup caption and proud Consumer Cellular ambassador.

"Zach represents everything we admire — discipline, consistency and continued competitiveness," said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. "At Consumer Cellular, we value making smart decisions that deliver real value. Zach understands that mindset both on the course and off."

Best known for his victories at the 2007 Masters Tournament and the 2015 Open Championship, Johnson has earned 12 PGA TOUR titles over a career defined by precision and consistency. At age 49, he recorded a top-10 finish (T8) at last year's Masters.

"Whether I'm traveling on Tour or spending time at home, staying connected with my family and my team is my top priority," said Zach Johnson. "Consumer Cellular has built an amazing reputation by believing in treating people right, day after day, year after year. That kind of long-term commitment to customer service and value makes this partnership a perfect fit for me."

The wireless company has steadily increased its presence in golf through tournament activations, player partnerships and targeted outreach to golfers 50 and older — a demographic that remains both highly engaged in the sport and highly value-conscious in household spending.

Johnson's ambassadorship extends the company's campaign, "Save Your Green for the Greens," which highlights how wireless savings can help fund the lifestyle priorities of active adults, including time on the course. He will appear in marketing campaigns, event activations, and digital programming throughout 2026.

For more information about Consumer Cellular's golf platform, visit: https://savings.consumercellular.com/Golf?tfn=8003719436 .

About Consumer Cellular

Founded in 1995, Consumer Cellular is the first wireless provider unapologetically built for Americans 50+. An approved wireless partner of AARP, the company is trusted by more than 4 million subscribers for affordable plans, popular devices and great nationwide coverage, all backed by 100% U.S.-based customer support. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Consumer Cellular has earned multiple industry awards for customer service and network satisfaction.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Consumer Cellular