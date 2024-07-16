Consumer Data Platform Market to reach USD 56.22 Bn dominated by Predictive Analysis Segment, Says Stellar Market Research.

PUNE, India, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Market Research, a global IT & Telecommunication Market research firm has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the "Consumer Data Platform Market". The Consumer Data Platform Market size was valued at USD 8.05 Bn in 2023 and the total Consumer Data Platform revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 56.22 Bn by 2030.

The Customer Data Platform (CDP) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for customer intelligence and omnichannel experiences. CDPs enable businesses to manage data volume and complexity from various customer channels, ensuring data unification and identity resolution. CDPs are essential for advertising and marketing strategies, offering personalized experiences while adhering to data protection regulations.

The report on the Consumer Data Platform Market involves a comprehensive analysis of market structure, competition, and growth drivers. The market size is methodically estimated using a bottom-up approach to understand growth patterns. Key insights typically cover major drivers at global levels, challenges for future growth, and opportunities arising from technological advancements. Regional analyses provide information on market leaders, penetration rates, and geographical factors influencing the industry. The qualitative and quantitative analyses are employed using tools like SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Forces to guide investment and marketing decisions.

Market Size in 2023 USD 8.05 Bn. Market Size in 2030 USD 56.22 Bn. CAGR 32 percent (2024-2030) Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Component, Application, and Vertical Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

What's New: Recent Additions and Updates

An in-depth analysis of competitive developments in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships, and collaborations.

An in-depth analysis of ROI and cost-effectiveness for various types of CDP implementations across different industries and company sizes.

Analysis of regulatory impacts on CDP adoption and usage, focusing on data privacy laws like GDPR, CCPA, and emerging global standards.

Key Player Offerings

Tealium collaborates with Snowflake's Snowpipe Streaming API, combining top-tier customer data collection and activation capabilities. It leverages Snowflake's power to streamline how businesses get real-time customer behavior data into the Snowflake Data Cloud. This allows for faster analytics, AI applications, and a complete view of the customer to improve customer service and engagement.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd. Japan has selected Treasure Data's enterprise customer data platform (CDP) to enhance its customer experience strategy. The automaker aims to unify data and improve brand communication across all touchpoints. Treasure Data's CDP will help Nissan achieve a 360-degree customer view, strengthen data governance, and integrate various platforms.

First-Party Data Reshaping the Consumer Data Platform Market

Growing privacy concerns and regulatory measures are driving a major shift in the consumer data platform (CDP) market toward first-party data management. First-party data, or information acquired directly from consumers via their contacts with the business, is the emphasis of companies these days. When compared to third-party data, this data is more accurate, dependable, and privacy-compliant. According to SMR, first-party data is crucial since 80% of marketers think it offers the best return on investment (ROI). Leading companies in the CDP space, like Adobe, are taking advantage of this change by incorporating cutting-edge technology into their systems. For instance, Adobe's Real-Time CDP uses machine learning and AI algorithms to evaluate first-party data and provide real-time insights and customization. This strategy increases customer satisfaction and boosts revenue. Businesses utilizing Adobe's Real-Time CDP claim a 15% rise in customer satisfaction and a 25% improvement in marketing efficiency. Companies that centralize first-party data and adopt a unified data strategy see a 25% improvement in data accuracy and a 33% decrease in data management expenses. A 360-degree perspective of the consumer is made possible by centralization, which enables companies to send out marketing messages that are more accurate and timely. First-party data methods are expected to become more popular as companies prioritize data protection and customization, creating new opportunities for development and competitive advantage.

North America Leading the Consumer Data Platform Revolution

North America, particularly the United States is home to leading technology firms that drive innovation in in the consumer data platform market. According to SMR, more than 75% of Fortune 500 companies headquartered in North America contribute to a high demand for advanced data management solutions. This need is being driven by organizations' need to use data for customized marketing, bettering customer experiences, and obtaining a competitive edge. North America is recognized for its strong revenue production from e-commerce and digital marketing, two industries that significantly depend on consumer data. For instance, the amount spent on digital advertising in the United States alone in 2023 was over $200 billion, highlighting the significant need for insights based on data. The United States exports software services worth about $50 billion a year, making the North American import and export of technology and software services important. Adoption rates and market trust are further supported by North America's stringent legal frameworks, which include the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). These frameworks ensure high standards in data management and protection. The region continues to grow the boundaries of technical innovation and data-driven business strategies, maintaining its position as the top-selling market for consumer data solutions.

Consumer Data Platform Market Segmentation

By Component

Platform

Services

By Application

Personalized Recommendations

Predictive Analytics

Marketing Data Segmentation

Customer Retention and Engagement

Security Management

Others

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Others

Consumer Data Platform Market Key Competitors include

Informatica LLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Stibo Systems A/S

Riversand Technologies, Inc.

Others

Key questions answered in the Consumer Data Platform Market are:

What is a Consumer Data Platform?

What is the current growth rate of the Consumer Data Platform Market?

Who are the key players in the Consumer Data Platform Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Consumer Data Platform Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Consumer Data Platform Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Consumer Data Platform Market in 2023?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Consumer Data Platform Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Consumer Data Platform Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Consumer Data Platform Market?

What are the opportunities for the Consumer Data Platform Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Application, Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

