Consumer Demand Drives Carbliss' Americana Variety Pack into Permanent Portfolio as Backyard Bliss

Following one of the brand's most successful product launches, Carbliss gives fan-favorite flavors a permanent home after helping raise more than $75,000 for veterans.

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a celebration of America's 250th anniversary has become one of the most successful product launches in Carbliss history.

Following the overwhelming consumer response to the Americana Backyard Bliss Pack, Carbliss is proud to introduce the Backyard Bliss Pack, a permanent addition to its portfolio featuring the same nostalgic flavors consumers embraced during the anniversary celebration, now with a refreshed look designed for the future.

Carbliss gives fan-favorite flavors a permanent home after helping raise more than $75,000 for veterans. Post this Carbliss Backyard Bliss 8PK

Originally launched to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, the Americana Backyard Bliss Pack quickly became more than a limited-time offering. It became a celebration of patriotism, community and giving back.

The product also became one of Carbliss' fastest growing innovations. In just a few short months, the Americana Backyard Bliss Pack ranked among the fastest growing spirit based ready-to-drink cocktail items in the country, climbing to the #4 highest velocity SKU in Total U.S. Food during the four weeks ending July 12, despite being available in only 22% distribution.* The variety pack also earned multiple #1 rankings for sales, velocity and year-over-year growth across key Midwest markets, including Wisconsin, Iowa and the Plains region.

But perhaps the product's greatest impact extended far beyond retail shelves.

Through Carbliss' Sip for a Cause campaign, sales of the Americana Backyard Bliss Pack helped raise more than $75,000 for Missions of Honor, a Wisconsin nonprofit dedicated to honoring veterans.

On July 24, members of the Carbliss team joined Vietnam veterans on an Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., where those veterans visited the memorials built in honor of their service.

For the Carbliss team, the experience brought the purpose behind the product to life.

What began as a way to celebrate America's 250th anniversary became an opportunity to honor the men and women who served our country while helping create lifelong memories for veterans and their families.

"When we created the Americana Backyard Bliss Pack, our goal was to celebrate America in a meaningful way," said Adam Kroener, Co-Founder of Carbliss. "What we never could have imagined was the impact it would have. Because of our consumers, we were able to help raise more than $75,000 for Missions of Honor, and standing alongside those veterans on the Honor Flight is something our team will never forget."

The overwhelming success of the Americana Backyard Bliss Pack made one thing clear, consumers wanted these flavors to remain part of the Carbliss lineup long after the anniversary celebration concluded.

Rather than retiring one of its fastest growing innovations, Carbliss made the decision to give the variety pack a permanent home.

The newly named Backyard Bliss Pack will continue featuring the same nostalgic Apple, Cherry, Grape and Strawberry flavors in refreshed packaging designed to become a lasting part of the Carbliss portfolio.

"New innovation within the ready-to-drink category continues to be an important driver of growth, and Carbliss is committed to delivering bold, flavor forward products consumers are excited about," said Hannah Williamson, Data Analyst at Carbliss. "The response to the Americana Backyard Bliss Pack exceeded our expectations. Its performance nationally, combined with the impact it made through our Sip for a Cause campaign, confirmed that this product deserved a permanent place in our portfolio."

Kroener says the transition isn't about replacing Americana, it's about building on everything the product accomplished.

Same great flavors. Fresh new look. Same backyard traditions.

The Backyard Bliss Pack is now rolling out to retailers throughout Carbliss distribution markets.

* Circana, Total U.S. Food 4 Weeks ending July 12

About Carbliss

Carbliss is one of America's fastest-growing premium ready-to-drink cocktail brands, known for delivering bold, true to label flavor without compromise with zero carbs, zero sugar and 100 calories. Founded in Plymouth, Wisconsin, by husband and wife entrepreneurs Adam and Amanda Kroener.

Since launching in 2019, Carbliss has sold more than 216 million cans, expanded into 23 states, and earned national recognition as the #1 Food & Beverage Company on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to quality, Carbliss continues to redefine the ready-to-drink cocktail category.

Learn more at www.drinkcarbliss.com.

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails