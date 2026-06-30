Get Ready to Ship Your Pants - Carbliss Announces New Headquarters in Vacant Hometown Kmart

PLYMOUTH, Wis., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Remember when Kmart told everyone they could 'ship my pants'? Well, we almost did while trying to keep this a secret", says Adam Kroener, "because we bought the Kmart building." After sitting vacant for more than a decade, one of Plymouth's most recognizable commercial properties is getting a new purpose.

Carbliss announced today the purchase of the former Kmart property at 2615 Eastern Avenue, Plymouth, Wisconsin, where the company plans to redevelop the approximately 90,000 square foot building into its new corporate headquarters and a community destination designed to attract tourists, support local businesses, and create an exceptional workplace for its growing team.

Working alongside Wisconsin's Idle Sites Redevelopment Program, the redevelopment is the company's largest investment in their hometown, symbolizing their commitment to their roots where they got started. Beyond giving new life to a building that has remained vacant since 2014, the project includes long-awaited improvements to the surrounding property, including reconstruction of the deteriorating parking lot and significant site enhancements that will improve the experience for both residents and visitors.

"This project represents much more than a new headquarters," said Adam Kroener, Co-Founder of Carbliss. "We saw an opportunity to invest in a property that's been part of Plymouth for decades and reimagine it into something that serves our team, our community, and tourists alike. We hope this becomes a place people are excited to visit and something our community is proud to have."

Since launching in 2019, Carbliss has grown into one of America's fastest-growing beverage companies, earning recognition as the #1 privately owned food and beverage company on the Inc. 5000, and being named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, among numerous other national honors.

That growth has brought new team members, expanded operations, and a need for a headquarters that reflects both the scale of the company and its commitment to its people. After purchasing its first commercial office in 2024, Carbliss quickly outgrew its 3,200 square foot headquarters as the business continued its rapid expansion. The first headquarters at 818 E Clifford Street, will be available for lease after Carbliss occupies its newly renovated location in 2027.

The new destination headquarters has been designed around two priorities: creating an extraordinary workplace for team members and their families while establishing a destination that encourages people to spend more time in Plymouth.

Plans for the redevelopment include:

A Carbliss Pour/Tap House

Product sampling and innovation experiences

Virtual Carbliss manufacturing plant tours

A Carbliss merchandise store

Outdoor patio seating

Flexible gathering spaces for team members and visitors

Shared services with local bars and restaurants to provide food and catering

The vision extends well beyond Carbliss itself.

By creating a destination where visitors can experience the brand, enjoy local food, and spend time with family and friends, the company hopes to generate additional traffic for neighboring businesses and contribute to the continued growth of downtown Plymouth and the surrounding community.

"Our goal wasn't simply to build a bigger office," said Amanda Kroener, Co-Founder. "We wanted to create a place where our team can love coming to work while also creating something that adds value to Plymouth. If visitors come for Carbliss and leave having supported local restaurants, shops, and businesses, that's a win for everyone."

Construction planning is currently underway with Excel Engineering out of Fond du Lac, WI. Additional renovation details and timelines to be announced as the project progresses.

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails