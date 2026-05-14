Veteran Owned Carbliss Turns New Americana Launch Into Giving Back to Veterans with Missions of Honor

PLYMOUTH, Wis., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbliss, one of the fastest growing ready to drink cocktail brands in the United States, has expanded its lineup with the launch of two new products: the Americana Variety Pack and Lemon Iced Tea. Alongside this release, the company is proud to introduce its second annual "Sip for a Cause" campaign, supporting veterans through Missions of Honor.

The Americana Variety Pack features nostalgic, fan favorite flavors that bring a familiar classic taste to Carbliss' lineup. Flavors include Carbliss Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, and Apple and will send you back to your favorite nostalgic memories. The Lemon Iced Tea offers a refreshing twist, delivering a full flavor taste with the nutrition panel Carbliss is known for: zero carbs and zero sugars. It's what both Carbliss fans and tea drinkers have been waiting for, combining the best of two worlds.

As part of the "Sip for a Cause" initiative that's organized by CarblissCares, Carbliss will donate $0.25 for every case of the Americana Variety Pack sold to distribution partners throughout the entire duration that the product is available in market. Proceeds will benefit Missions of Honor, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring veterans by providing them with Honor Flight experiences to visit memorials built in their honor. This year's goal is to raise $75,000 for Missions of Honor.

CarblissCares is an internal volunteer Carbliss Committee whose mission is to give back to the communities who support the Carbliss brand.

"Supporting veterans through Missions of Honor aligns perfectly with the mission behind CarblissCares," quoted Saylor Salm, Committee Founder. "As a veteran owned company, this campaign is especially meaningful to us."

Consumers can support the initiative by looking for in store campaign materials and purchasing the Americana Variety Pack at participating retailers. Monetary donations can be made here: https://bit.ly/4uk2drz

"We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Carbliss family that celebrates our veterans and America's 250th birthday!" said Diane MacDonald, Executive Director of Missions of Honor. "Together, we are committed to honoring our veterans; their missions never ends and neither does ours."

To learn more about Missions of Honor, visit: https://missionsofhonor.org/

About Carbliss

Carbliss is a Wisconsin based, premium ready to drink cocktail brand known for its zero carb, zero sugar, gluten free beverages made with real spirits. Founded by husband and wife team Adam and Amanda Kroener, Carbliss has rapidly grown into one of the top-performing brands in the RTD category.

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails