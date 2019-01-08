Consumer Demand for Fast and Secure Digital Payment Solutions is Finally Being Met

NEW YORK, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile payments are quickly gaining prominence with the continued growth of online shopping. Traditionally, customers purchased products or goods at retail locations. However, with the rise of e-commerce, online shopping has become highly popular among consumers. The growing demand for e-commerce businesses has created a need for contactless and mobile payment systems. According to data compiled by Allied Market Research, the global mobile payment market is projected to reach USD 4.57 Billion by 2023. Furthermore, research projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% throughout the forecast period, from 2017 to 2023. The market will continue its growth as businesses offer their services through convenient and hassle-free mobile applications. GreenBox Pos LLC (OTC: GRBX), Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)

As technology perpetually reshapes itself, consumers are demanding more advanced payment platforms. Now, consumers are looking for platforms that offer a fast, but also a secure transaction. That demand is now prompting technology companies to develop payment systems that will meet these expectations. "People will come to expect the minimum amount of effort when making a payment and the industry will need to adapt to these changing expectations by providing more innovative and seamless solutions. Traditional financial institutions may need to collaborate with Fintechs and other third parties to keep up with the rapidly changing digital payment landscape," said Michele Levine, Chief Executive Officer, Roy Morgan Research.

GreenBox Pos LLC (OTC: GRBX) last week was mentioned by Global Payout, Inc. in an update to shareholders by Chief Executive Officer, Ms Vanessa Luna, "As 2018 comes to an end, I'd like to take this opportunity, on behalf of myself and the Company to provide our valued shareholders with clarity on a number of business endeavours and aspirations for the new year. My involvement with Global Payout since 2016 has always been, and continues to be, that of persistence, innovation, recognition of opportunities, and the cultivation of key partnerships. In my opinion, the time leading up to this moment was well spent on laying the ground work and building the infrastructure necessary to sustain what we can now expect to be prospective rapid growth and universal adoption of our payment system across a multitude of sectors.

Early on, I saw the potential in MoneyTrac Technology and began to focus my efforts on developing it as the core business initiative in a closed loop environment while focusing on the technology to create a sustainable payment platform. The true value of the Company came into focus at the beginning of this year when we signed an exclusive license with GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) to offer a truly unique payment solution to the mass market. In the midst of the progresses made at MTrac, and in the best interests of all the shareholders, MoneyTrac Technology completed a reverse triangular merger to create MTrac Tech Corporation, the surviving entity, with Global Payout now holding all the issued and outstanding shares of MTrac Tech Corporation (making it a wholly owned operating subsidiary and MoneyTrac Technology shareholders receiving Company shares).

While focusing our efforts on generating revenue for MTrac Tech Corp., the Company has also been focused heavily on meeting several goals for the parent company, Global Payout. Since the merger and change in management, the focus has been to complete the necessary two-year financial audit in conjunction with our independent auditing firm Frucci and Associates which we accomplished late this year. We have retained Nicolas Cosia to complete our Form 10, which is in its final draft stages, and we have every intention of filing the Form-10 in the next few weeks. The filing of the Form-10 is a meticulous process that requires full and fair disclosure and for which there is no margin for error. We understand how anxious our shareholders are to see this filed, and our team has been working diligently through the audit to get us to this point, but I want to assure all of our shareholders that this is a process that we have handled with extreme care and precision and have not been able to properly estimate the time it would take, however, with the help of our counsel and strategic advisors, we are very close and anticipate the filing to occur within the first few weeks of the new year.

Fully reporting status will be a major milestone for Global shareholders and we plan to showcase Global as a revenue generating entity with the potential that will be reflected in a fair market valuation, one which I personally believe is significantly undervalued today. We are looking to restructure the stock by addressing all outstanding shares to increase value for those true believers in what we are building here. This was never intended on being a short journey, as the real and successful ones take time, persistence, and hard work, and I'm so proud of our team for meeting the challenge and succeeding in the process of cleaning up our company structure, a thankless job that requires constant reassessment of issues that arise each step of the way through the comprehensive audit process. We have also worked with note holders on conversion of debt and look forward to the continued restructuring of Global Payout Inc. In 2019 we plan to utilize a license from our technology partner GreenBox POS, LLC (OTCQB: GRBX) for low-risk and high-risk payment processing with a number of merchants ready to go live in Q1. Global will continue to identify new industries and new business opportunities to bring this tech to market. Accompanying me and serving Global Payout will be COO/Interim CFO Mr David Flores and Ms Stormy Simon, a Director of the Board.

The Company has seen several major business developments take place for MTrac Tech Corp.; we currently have a new 5yr "Exclusive" Licensing agreement with GreenBox POS, LLC (OTCQB: GRBX) and Cultivate Technologies. Since we set the new MTrac system live on October 2nd we have successfully onboarded and currently have over 30 Merchants utilizing MTrac. We have successfully produced revenue from our existing clients and although the numbers seem small as we ramp up our revenue has increased by about 1000% in Q4 in comparison to all of Q3. While we recognize that past performance does not predict future results, in management's opinion, we are well on our path to showcasing the true revenue potential of MTrac. Just this year we have met with city municipalities, state representatives, government relations teams, local state Banks, City Police Departments, merchants, and consumers, all of whom have agreed that the system provides a comprehensive value proposition for many peripheral stakeholders with various benefits in the areas of compliance, public safety, reporting, convenience, and adaptability.

As a strategic endeavour, we planned our initial roll out and proof of concept of MTrac in what is currently the most underserved industry in this market, the Cannabis industry. One of our core strategies thus far has been to include the valuable feedback of our clients for continued development into updating the system for our mutual benefit. We intend to offer the most adoptive and premier service to every aspect of this market including retail merchants, and vendors in the supply chain. Our ecosystem is a unique and now proven platform that is in our estimation being adopted by the largest companies in this industry. The potential for this system reaches into every sector of this market from sales, to regulation, to banking. We are in talks with some of the industry's leading POS companies for the purpose of integrating MTrac into their existing software, which would give us instant access to a wide swath of market share. Our government relations team, MGR2, LLC, has worked continuously in several east coast states at high legislative levels speaking with state representatives and local municipalities for consideration to approve and vouch for our system for the benefit of their licensed businesses, digital tax revenue, and regulatory controls. We will continue into 2019 to onboard merchants, complete direct integrations, work with state Banks, and States who are looking to adopt our system. For MTrac we intend to be moving forward with Mr. Jason LeBlanc, who was promoted to COO, and Mr. Aaron Adler as CRO, along with a team of dedicated employees, and our growing Las Vegas call center. We are proud and fortunate to have assembled an incredible team at MTrac who have spearheaded all of our expansion initiatives and delivering value to Global shareholders.

As I look ahead to 2019, it is no secret that our primary focus is on continuing to drive revenue and on working to increase our market valuation in a very competitive and challenging marketplace. The excitement and overall optimism I have for the year ahead is palpable to say the least. My confidence for success is driven and reinforced in recognizing that both Global Payout and MTrac are led by a collective group of extremely talented and motivated professionals who will simply not rest until each and every objective we have set forth is achieved. So much of what we accomplished in 2018 has positioned us for an extraordinary 2019 and as such, I cannot help but to believe that Global Payout is truly a "hidden gem" in the OTC Markets, and is one that, in my opinion, has a very unique opportunity to become one of the most talked about breakthroughs of 2019. So please, hang in there and stay tuned for a remarkable year ahead."

Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE), from 2014 to 2017, focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. Global Payout recently announced the execution of a license agreement with GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) for its groundbreaking blockchain payment technology for use in a variety of business sectors. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corp., executed an exclusive licensing agreement with GreenBox POS for certain types of industries, and now Global will also be able to utilize their technology to provide payments to a whole host of other industries considered both low and high-risk by traditional merchant processors. "While the last year has been dedicated to the development and launch of MTrac, we have also been planning to expand the reach of Global Payout for some time," said Global Payout, Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Luna. "The extension of the license for Global Payout provides another revenue stream to the Company and offers us the opportunity to expand into other markets that lack consistent and reliable merchant processing. Further, I believe this relationship will offer the general public the ability to use the ledger technology of Blockchain in a salient way and can showcase how this technology can be use in a multitude of ways to solve many of the issues plaguing the financial services industry. The immutable ledger and tracking features allow unparalleled security and transparency that just isn't available through other payment platforms, and we are extremely excited to bring this system to the mass market. GreenBox is an amazing company and working alongside their executive management team to execute this agreement has been a real pleasure, we look forward to the new year, and accomplishing many great things with the license."

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. Recently, Bank of America Merrill Lynch was selected as the top financial innovator in North America by Global Finance, a monthly magazine for corporate leaders, bankers and investors. The publication also chose BofA Merrill's Intelligent Receivables as one of its 19 top financial innovations of the past year. The awards are part of Global Finance's The Innovators 2018 program. Intelligent Receivables is designed for large, complex companies seeking to reduce costs, decrease days-sales-outstanding, and improve cash forecasting and end-user experience. Clients who have used Intelligent Receivables have experienced up to three days' faster posting, with auto-posting rates up to 91%, compared to less than 20% for the majority of companies, according to industry data. The global solution is available to business clients in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and several markets in the Asia Pacific region, and will launch in additional markets in the Asia Pacific region later this year. "BofAML is using artificial intelligence (AI) and incorporating it as part of its customer solutions," the magazine reads. "A product known as Intelligent Receivables is helping clients reconcile multiple payment channels. By combining AI, machine learning and optical character recognition, clients can improve straight-through reconciliation of incoming payments and post receivables significantly faster than before. Whether the technology is around blockchain, enhanced customer experiences or cybersecurity, the financial sector is trending toward faster, smarter and better systems that use AI and machine learning as the starting point."

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), the parent company of HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC and ING Bank recently announced that they have successfully executed a live trade finance transaction for international food and agriculture conglomerate Cargill using R3's Corda scalable blockchain platform. The blockchain transaction involved a bulk shipment of soybeans from Argentina, through Geneva's trading arm of Cargill, to Malaysia, through Cargill's Singapore subsidiary as the purchaser. A Letter of Credit was issued using Corda by HSBC to ING. The two banks were acting on behalf of the Cargill entities. The transaction demonstrates that blockchain as a solution to trade digitization is commercially and operationally viable. Conventional exchanges for paper-based documentation related to letters of credit usually take between 5-10 days. This exchange was done in 24 hours. "What this means for businesses is that trade finance transactions have been made simpler, faster, more transparent and more secure," said Vivek Ramachandran, HSBC's Head of Growth and Innovation. "The need for paper reconciliation is removed because all parties are linked on the platform and updates are instantaneous. The quick turnaround could mean unlocking liquidity for businesses."

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. The Western Union Company recently announced it has been engaged by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch a new payment option that allows international shoppers to pay in person, in local currency where available, for their online purchases. Amazon is focused on providing international customers with access to millions of products. Western Union's money movement platform will power a new payment option for cross-border customers shopping on Amazon.com. Customers in select countries will be able to shop on Amazon and pay in person, in local currency, through the Western Union® agent network. "There are people in the world who want greater access to Amazon's huge product selection but paying for those purchases has been a real obstacle for many customers," said Hikmet Ersek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Union. "We're leveraging our money movement platform to make it easier to shop global and pay local. By facilitating the complex foreign exchange and settlement process, we're opening up more consumer choices and access to online shopping for tens of millions of potential new Amazon customers."

