Consumer Digital Security Leader, Pango, Launches Partner Program

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango, the top provider of consumer digital security solutions, launches its Partner Program, enabling companies to offer a comprehensive suite of digital security products to customers. With the surge in digital threats and demand for strong security measures, Pango's Partner Program equips businesses to boost revenue, drive product adoption, and retain customers.

Pango offers digital security tools made for growth

"We are thrilled to introduce our Partner Program and bring Pango's leading digital security solutions to brands around the world," says Tom Serani, Chief Channel Officer at Pango. "With cyber threats becoming increasingly common, collaboration is key to staying ahead of the curve. Our Partner Program empowers businesses to strengthen their security offerings and protect their customers' digital lives, while driving revenue growth and differentiation in the market.""

Key benefits of the Partner Program include:

Revenue Growth : Access to high-demand digital security solutions presents lucrative revenue opportunities for partner companies.

Product Adoption: By offering a comprehensive suite of security products, partners can enhance customer engagement and drive product adoption.

Customer Retention: Providing robust digital security solutions fosters trust and loyalty among customers, leading to improved retention rates.

Pango's Partner Program is tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across various industries, including telecommunications, financial services, technology, and more. With flexible partnership models and dedicated support, companies can seamlessly integrate digital security into their offerings to unlock new avenues for growth.

"Our new approach underscores our dedication to empowering businesses with the tools they need to cultivate trust with their customer base, leading to long-lasting relationships," says Neill Feather, President & COO at Pango. "Our industry-leading security products are trusted by millions, worldwide, to keep customers safe - something we are excited to share with many millions more."

For more information about Pango's Partner Program and how to become a partner, please visit pango.co . For inquiries or assistance, please contact [email protected].

About Pango

Pango offers a comprehensive and customizable suite of digital security solutions designed to boost customer loyalty and retention, fueling business growth. As pioneers in digital protection, Pango is committed to safeguarding your customer's data and ensuring security through our trusted portfolio of products. Partner with Pango to unlock the full potential of your business and shape a brighter, more secure future. To learn more, visit www.pango.co .

