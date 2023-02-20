Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the consumer drones market are 3D Robotics, Cheerson, Parrot S.A, DJI, Yuneec, EHang, Airdog, GoPro, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology.

The global consumer drones market will grow from $4.85 billion in 2022 to $5.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The consumer drones market is expected to grow from $8.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The consumer (recreational) drone market consists of sales of remotely piloted and unpiloted aerial vehicles for general purposes such as recreation, fun, and entertainment by mass users.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The consumer (recreational) drone refers to unmanned aerial vehicles used for purposes of entertainment and have simple-to-use controls targeted at general public use rather than for commercial purposes.

North America was the largest region in consumer drones market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the consumer drones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The main types of consumer drones are fixed-wing drones, rotary-blade drones, and hybrid drones.A fixed-wing drone is a plane that doesn't have a human pilot on board.

Fixed-wing UAVs can be commanded remotely by a human or autonomously by onboard systems. The different technologies include remotely operated drones, semi-autonomous drones, autonomous drones, and drones that are used in hobbies and gaming, aerial photography, and others.

The rising popularity of aerial photography is driving the consumer (recreational) drone market.Photography enthusiasts are increasingly using drones to capture photographs and videos from a birds-eye view, which would otherwise require high-end video cranes.

This increase in popularity has led consumers to purchase hobbyist drones and use them for photography purposes, driving the market growth. According to the United States Federal Aviation Administration, there will be 3.5 million small hobbyist drones in 2021.

The slowdown in the use of commercial drones for outdoor activities and the unavailability of the workforce to carry out necessary operations owing to the COVID-19 outbreak are projected to limit the growth of the consumer drone industry.According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus is spread in 214 countries worldwide, disrupting manufacturing and logistics across various industries.

Various e-commerce companies have discontinued the supply of non-essential items, affecting the consumer drone industry along with other electronic supplies.Many countries have announced lockdowns, prohibiting the inessential movement of their citizens out of their houses.

Moreover, the shutdowns of major brand stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets have resulted in a decline in sales through offline channels.According to Bisinfotech magazine, published in March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected bilateral trade worth $87 billion, with 163 Fortune 1000 companies around the globe having one or more direct (tier-1) suppliers impacted and at least five million companies having one or more tier-2 suppliers affected by the outbreak.

Therefore, the slowdown in the use of commercial drones for outdoor activities alongside the negative impact on production activities, logistics, and unavailability of the workforce during coronavirus outbreaks is expected to act as a major restraint for the growth of the consumer drone market in the near future.

Drone manufacturers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enable the automation of consumer drones.Consumer drones that fly beyond the controller's range and line-of-sight are being equipped with self-navigating technology through the integration of deep-learning algorithms and other machine learning methods.

Drones are usually controlled using a wireless remote controller.However, with artificial intelligence, flight instructions can be programmed within the drone itself.

Using variables such as target location, engine rotor speed, height, air-speed velocity, and other environmental factors, the drone can learn how to fly by itself and make self-corrections whenever necessary. For example, Skydio has created a drone called the R1, which uses machine learning to maneuver itself in mid-air and follow a person (target) wherever they go.

In January 2020, Red Cat Holdings Inc. announced the acquisition of Rotor Riot for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to combine resources and expertise to facilitate growth for both companies in order to expand the consumer base for FPV drones. The companies also aim at developing and providing new and exciting technologies for drones for the hobby, lifestyle, and commercial industries. Rotor Riot is a provider of FPV freestyle drone content and products for sports and hobbies.

The countries covered in the consumer drones market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The consumer drones market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides consumer drones market statistics, including consumer drones industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a consumer drones market share, detailed consumer drones market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the consumer drones industry. This consumer drone market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

