Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sectors to Push Adoption Potential for Electrically Conductive Materials

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4o9

"Enhanced material properties such as thermal management improved electrical conductivity, and better mechanical properties will result in significant operational efficiency upgrades," said Aarthi Janakiraman, TechVision Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "The development of nanomaterials for manufacturing electrically conductive materials will open up new avenues for adoption. This will improve the application scope by addressing the key consumer demand for compact and energy-efficient devices."

Janakiraman added: "Effective mergers and acquisition (M&A) can significantly improve geographic reach and help create techno-commercial synergies, which is critical for long-term sustenance by catering to a broad customer group. Additionally, collaborations with electrically conductive material manufacturers can help product developers attain a unique market position as, in this case, know-how and a large-scale production facility for nanomaterials can ensure efficient pricing."

To tap into growth opportunities exposed by conductive materials, market participants can focus on:

Collaborating with material developers to improve cost performance.

Adopting electrically conductive materials such as graphene , quantum dots, and conductive polymers to improve electrical performance and meet the demand for new capabilities.

, quantum dots, and to improve electrical performance and meet the demand for new capabilities. Using electrically conductive materials such as poly (3, 4-ethylenedioxythiophene) and polyimide conductive polymers to noticeably increase the process's energy efficiency.

Growth Opportunities for Conductive Materials is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities for Conductive Materials

D99C

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Corporate Communications

210-247-2481

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

