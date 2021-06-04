Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India- AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth | 17,000+ Technavio reports
The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.
The report on the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing demand for premium appliances.
The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India analysis includes product segments and geography landscape. This study identifies the adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances, adoption of energy-efficient consumer electronics and home appliances, and growing investment in R&D activities as the prime reasons driving the consumer electronics and home appliances market growth in India during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India covers the following areas:
Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Sizing
Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Forecast
Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AB Electrolux
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Style
- Market segments
- Comparison by Style
- Freestanding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Built-in - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Style
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
