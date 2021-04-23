Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India to grow by $ 2.12 bn in 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025| Technavio

Download Free sample report

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of o over 1% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 2.12 bn.



Who are the top players in the market?

AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp., are some of the major market participants.



What is the key market driver?

The increasing demand for premium appliances is one of the major factors driving the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for premium appliances will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this consumer electronics and home appliances market in India forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Consumer Electronics



Home Appliances

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India report covers the following areas:

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India Size

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India Trends

Trends Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer electronics and home appliances market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer electronics and home appliances market in India vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Style

Market segments

Comparison by Style

Freestanding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Built-in - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Style

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



