Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India to grow by USD 2.3 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth in government initiatives for electronic products to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India size is set to grow by USD 2.3 billion between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 1.31%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arcelik A.S., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transform Holdco LLC, Usha International Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., AB Electrolux, and ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD. are some of the major market participants.

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation

The consumer electronics and home appliance market in India is segmented as follows:

Product

Consumer Electronics



Home Appliances

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market share growth by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumer electronics include TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, audio devices, and others. Increasing Internet penetration also plays a major role in the growth of consumer electronics, including smartphones and tablets. With increasing access to online retail channels, consumers have a wide variety of choices to select from. With the spread of IoT technology, sales of various consumer electronics are expected to increase in India which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report!

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India include Arcelik A.S., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transform Holdco LLC, Usha International Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., AB Electrolux, and ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Arcelik A.S.: The company offers a wide range of home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and dishwashers

The company offers a wide range of home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and dishwashers General Electric Co.: The company offers an air fryer toaster oven inbuilt with zero preheat technology which is designed for baking and cooking food such as pizza, cookies, bake and bagel in less amount of time

The company offers an air fryer toaster oven inbuilt with zero preheat technology which is designed for baking and cooking food such as pizza, cookies, bake and bagel in less amount of time Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers 1.6-ton 5-star intelli smart inverter split AC in built with a frost self-clean feature, which traps all the dust present on the coil to wash out, thus designed to get clean and healthy air.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

Growth in government initiatives for electronic products is a key factor driving the growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India.

The Government of India has approved 51% of foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail and 100% in the manufacturing sector of consumer electronics and home appliances through an automated route. Foreign investors are now prioritizing this as a draw.

has approved 51% of foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail and 100% in the manufacturing sector of consumer electronics and home appliances through an automated route. Foreign investors are now prioritizing this as a draw. The National Policy on Electronics (NPE), created in 2011 to support the Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, is also essential for the growth and scaling of the consumer electronics and home appliance markets in India .

. Moreover, by electrifying 99.9% of Indian households, the Indian government achieved a remarkable step toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goal.

This is expected to increase the demand for consumer electronics and home appliances, which will boost the growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

The adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances is one of the key trends in the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India .

In India , there is a rising market for smart homes due to the majority of domestic and culinary tasks are now managed, observed, and carried out digitally through the Internet.

, there is a rising market for smart homes due to the majority of domestic and culinary tasks are now managed, observed, and carried out digitally through the Internet. Consumers' increasing dependence on smartphones has increased their acceptance of smart home appliances as smartphones act as remote controls for these devices.

Rising electricity prices and growing consumer desire for energy efficiency are expected to increase the penetration of smart appliances in India , which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

Data security issues associated with smart consumer electronics and home appliances are one of the major challenges for the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India .

Security and privacy concerns are rising as the importance of smart appliances and consumer electronics increases.

Users are often unaware that the Internet of Things (IoT) has no user interface or automated communication between connected devices.

According to reports, a bug in the Mi Home app, which is used to control Xiaomi smart home appliances, allowed hackers to remotely control smart devices and potentially access personal user data.

These incidents require designers of intelligent consumer electronics and home appliances to take necessary security measures.

Thus, the growth of the market under consideration is anticipated to be impeded by this data security issue during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market vendors in India

Related Reports:

The consumer electronics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 110.31 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (personal and professional), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Frequent product launches and innovations are notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The personal consumer electronics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 92.66 billion. Furthermore, this personal consumer electronics market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (smartphones, tablets laptops and notebooks, portable devices, digital cameras, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The frequent product launches are driving growth in the personal consumer electronics market during the forecast period.

Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 1.05 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arcelik A.S., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transform Holdco LLC, Usha International Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., AB Electrolux, and ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on consumer electronics and home appliances market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Home appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Home appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 60: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 61: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 62: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

11.4 Arcelik A.S.

Exhibit 64: Arcelik A.S. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Arcelik A.S. - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: Arcelik A.S. - Key offerings

11.5 ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD.

Exhibit 67: ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 68: ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD. - Key offerings

11.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 70: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 73: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Irobot Corp.

Exhibit 84: Irobot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Irobot Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Irobot Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 87: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 88: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 90: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.11 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 92: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Midea Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Midea Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Midea Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 Miele and Cie. KG

Exhibit 98: Miele and Cie. KG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Miele and Cie. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Miele and Cie. KG - Key offerings

11.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 101: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 106: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 107: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 109: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.17 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 116: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio