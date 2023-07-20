Consumer Electronics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2022 to 2027|Innovation and product launches to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer electronics market size is expected to grow by USD 110.31 billion during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.85% during 2022-2027. The rising popularity of online channels is a primary trend in the consumer electronics market during the forecast period. There has been an increase in number of smartphone users due to the rising internet penetration globally. There is a significant transformation in the consumer electronics landscape due to the growing preference for online shopping among consumers. Furthermore, the introduction of 4G and 5G into the market is expected to positively impact consumer electronics market growth as it offers users a smooth and seamless experience. Due to the significant shift to online retailing, it offers vendors several opportunities in the consumer electronics market. The main advantage of online retailing is that it helps them to earn more revenue via their own web portals. Thus, the shift in lifestyle and rising disposable income is expected to drive the consumer electronics market growth during the forecast period. View New Sample Report within minutes!

Key drivers -

Innovation and product launches drive the consumer electronics market growth during the forecast period. Several vendors in the market are launching new products with advanced features in the consumer electronics segment to sustain in the market. The main advantage of these frequent product launches is that the vendors can cater to growing consumer demand based on different demographics. There is always a demand for consumer products such as laptops and smartphones speaker which have additional features in the market. For example, in January 2023, Apple Inc. launched MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max. Some of the key features of the new MacBook Pro include 6 times faster performance than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and support for up to 96 GB of unified memory for demanding professional workflows. Hence, such product launches are expected to drive the consumer electronics market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

Fluctuation in raw materials required for producing consumer electronics products is a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. Different kinds of metals, plastics, raw materials, and chemicals are used for manufacturing consumer electronics. Copper, lithium, tin, silver, gold, nickel, and aluminum are some of the common metals used in the electronic industry. Hence, the fluctuation in raw material prices can negatively affect market growth. One of the main reasons for this fluctuation in price is due to supply chain disruption. For example, the COVID-19 scenario and Russia Ukraine war affected the supply chain worldwide, which fuelled the cost of semiconductor chips and other raw materials. The procurement and use of different raw materials such as steel, iron, plastic, glass, electrical devices, petroleum products, and paints, are needed for the production of domestic appliances. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the consumer electronics market growth during the forecast period.

Consumer Electronics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FRIGIDAIRE, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Fujitsu Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although frequent product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the long product lifecycle of major appliances will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendor Offering

Apple Inc: The company offers Macbook pro in 14-inch size and 16-inch sizes, thus designed to play Apple TV apps and movies for up to 20 hours nonstop without battery charging.

The company offers Macbook pro in 14-inch size and 16-inch sizes, thus designed to play Apple TV apps and movies for up to 20 hours nonstop without battery charging. Canon Inc: The company offers an EOS 5D mark IV body DSLR camera which is inbuilt with a 30.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor to execute video shooting in any light condition.

The company offers an EOS 5D mark IV body DSLR camera which is inbuilt with a 30.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor to execute video shooting in any light condition. Dell Technologies Inc: The company offers XPS 15 series laptop which has a dual array microphone and is built with integrated eye-safe display technology that helps to reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid color.

Consumer Electronics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Consumer Electronics Market is segmented as below:

Application

Personal



Professional

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the personal segment is significant during the forecast period. Personal consumer electronics can be defined as electronic products for non-commercial use. One of the main reasons which have significantly contributed to the growth of the consumer electronics market is the rising adoption of diverse consumer electronic products in the household. There is increasing integration of various digital technologies into consumer electronics by manufacturers, and are increasingly focused on offering consumers a quality experience. Furthermore, there is a growing adoption of smart grid and smart house technology in Europe. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Consumer Electronics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer electronics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the consumer electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the consumer electronics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer electronics market vendors

Consumer Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 110.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FRIGIDAIRE, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Fujitsu Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

