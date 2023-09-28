Consumer Fashion Preferences Propel Sleepwear Market to a 10% CAGR, Expected to Reach $26.58 Billion by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleepwear Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleepwear market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching $26.58 billion by 2030 from $13.62 billion in 2023, with a remarkable CAGR of approximately 10.0%.

This comprehensive report on the global sleepwear market offers valuable insights into market dynamics, including drivers and challenges, as well as market segmentation, forecasts, and the competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

  • Dynamic Fashion Trend and its Influence Over Consumers: The ever-evolving fashion trends, particularly in the sleepwear segment, are significantly influencing consumer choices and driving market growth.

  • Rise in Demand for Trendy and Fashionable Nightwear: The increasing demand for stylish and fashionable nightwear among consumers is fueling the growth of the sleepwear market.

Challenges

  • Counterfeit Products: The presence of counterfeit sleepwear products poses a challenge to the market, affecting brand authenticity and consumer trust.

Market Segmentation:

By End User

  • Men, Women, Kids: The market caters to diverse end-user segments, including men, women, and children, with a wide range of sleepwear options.

By Product Type

  • Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Night Dresses & Gowns, Sleepwear Set: The sleepwear market offers a variety of product types to meet the preferences of consumers.

By Material

  • Cotton, Wool, Silk, Others: Different materials are used in the production of sleepwear to cater to varying comfort and style preferences.

By Size

  • Small, Medium, Large: Sleepwear comes in various sizes to ensure a comfortable fit for all consumers.

By Price Point

  • Low, Medium, Premium: The market accommodates different price points to suit various consumer budgets.

By Distribution Channel

  • Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Discount Stores, Others: Sleepwear products are available through various distribution channels, including online platforms and physical retail stores.

By Region

  • Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa: The market operates globally, with different regions experiencing varying levels of demand for sleepwear products.

Historical & Forecast Period:

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Profiles of Key Companies:

The report provides detailed profiles of leading companies in the global sleepwear market, including A Berkshire Hathaway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., DECATHLON S.A., Hanesbrands Inc., Hanky Panky Ltd., Jockey International, Inc., L BRANDS INC, MAS Holdings Ltd., PVH Corporation, and Triumph International Holding GmBH.

Informed Decision-Making:

This report is designed to assist professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions by providing a comprehensive understanding of the sleepwear market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btbs37

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Revolutionize Drug Discovery: CADD Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1%

US Hearing Aid Market Valued at $2.71 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $3.98 Billion by 2028 with Technological Advancements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.