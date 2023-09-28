Consumer Fashion Preferences Propel Sleepwear Market to a 10% CAGR, Expected to Reach $26.58 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleepwear Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleepwear market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching $26.58 billion by 2030 from $13.62 billion in 2023, with a remarkable CAGR of approximately 10.0%.

This comprehensive report on the global sleepwear market offers valuable insights into market dynamics, including drivers and challenges, as well as market segmentation, forecasts, and the competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Dynamic Fashion Trend and its Influence Over Consumers: The ever-evolving fashion trends, particularly in the sleepwear segment, are significantly influencing consumer choices and driving market growth.

Rise in Demand for Trendy and Fashionable Nightwear: The increasing demand for stylish and fashionable nightwear among consumers is fueling the growth of the sleepwear market.

Challenges

Counterfeit Products: The presence of counterfeit sleepwear products poses a challenge to the market, affecting brand authenticity and consumer trust.

Market Segmentation:

By End User

Men, Women, Kids: The market caters to diverse end-user segments, including men, women, and children, with a wide range of sleepwear options.

By Product Type

Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Night Dresses & Gowns, Sleepwear Set: The sleepwear market offers a variety of product types to meet the preferences of consumers.

By Material

Cotton, Wool, Silk, Others: Different materials are used in the production of sleepwear to cater to varying comfort and style preferences.

By Size

Small, Medium, Large: Sleepwear comes in various sizes to ensure a comfortable fit for all consumers.

By Price Point

Low, Medium, Premium: The market accommodates different price points to suit various consumer budgets.

By Distribution Channel

Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Discount Stores, Others: Sleepwear products are available through various distribution channels, including online platforms and physical retail stores.

By Region

Europe , North America , Asia Pacific , Latin America , Middle East & Africa : The market operates globally, with different regions experiencing varying levels of demand for sleepwear products.

Historical & Forecast Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Profiles of Key Companies:

The report provides detailed profiles of leading companies in the global sleepwear market, including A Berkshire Hathaway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., DECATHLON S.A., Hanesbrands Inc., Hanky Panky Ltd., Jockey International, Inc., L BRANDS INC, MAS Holdings Ltd., PVH Corporation, and Triumph International Holding GmBH.

Informed Decision-Making:

This report is designed to assist professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions by providing a comprehensive understanding of the sleepwear market.

