Consumer Financial Protection Initiative Highlights Preventing Elder Abuse, Saving for Retirement

Department staff will present Elder Abuse Bingo as part of Elder Justice Day hosted by the Jefferson County Elder Abuse Task Force. The event will be held on May 3 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Heritage House, 4 Sylvania Street in Brookville (Jefferson County). Register by calling the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging at 814-849-3096.

The presentation "Cybersecurity – Staying Safe on the Internet" – covering key topics such as using secure websites, creating strong passwords, being aware of what you put on social media, and even tips for shopping online safely – will be offered with "Consumer Fraud Bingo" – an interactive presentation to help participants learn ways to protect themselves from investment fraud and other financial scams – at the Tri-boro Senior Center, 7555 W. Ridge Road in Fairview (Erie County) on May 16 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Outreach staff will also present "Consumer Fraud Bingo" at Cranberry Place, 6945 US Route 322, Unit 529 in Cranberry (Butler County) on May 17 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Department staff will participate in a Senior Expo hosted by Representatives Michael Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer at East Side Youth Center, 1140 East Clair Street in Allentown (Lehigh County) on May 18 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The presentation "Avoiding Scams and ID Theft" – which helps consumers protect themselves from financial scams as well as informs victims of scams on how to get help – will be offered at Klein Life Center in Philadelphia on April 4. (Open to members of the Center's Travel Club ONLY)

The presentation "Avoiding Scams and ID Theft" – which helps consumers protect themselves from financial scams as well as informs victims of scams on how to get help – will be offered at the following locations:

Meadville Senior Center, The Lew Davies Community Building, 1034 Park Avenue in Meadville ( Crawford County ) on May 18 from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM .

( ) on from . Kephart Plaza in Lock Haven ( Clinton County ) on May 24 from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM . This presentation will also include "Fraud Bingo." (Open to residents and their guests ONLY)

For Professionals

The presentation "Senior$afe" – which helps financial professionals identify the "red flags" of suspicious behavior of their clients and/or those close to their clients – will be offered to professionals in Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on May 3. (This event is NOT open to the public.)

The STaRT (Start Today and Retire Tomorrow) program – which focuses on retirement planning, setting goals, and how to achieve those goals – will be offered to professional groups at the following locations and are NOT open to the public:

White Haven Center in White Haven ( Luzerne County ) on May 14 . Open to employees of the center only.

( ) on . Open to employees of the center only. Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce in Pottsville ( Schuylkill County ) on May 15 . Open to Chamber members only.

Chamber of Commerce in ( ) on . Open to Chamber members only. Center for Career and Professional Development at Clarion University in Clarion ( Luzerne County ) on May 21 . (Open to Career and Professional Development Staff only.)

Department staff will offer the presentations, "About the Department of Banking and Securities" and "Avoiding Scams and ID Theft" at PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources in Franklin (Venango County) on May 17 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. (Open to service providers and their clients)



The webinar "Skimming Devices – Helping to Protect Business and Consumers" – a program to discuss illegal card skimmers will be presented to members of the PA Food Merchants Association on May 22. (Open to PFMA members ONLY)

Department staff will present "Elder Investment Fraud and Financial Exploitation Prevention Program" – an innovative, research-based program that trains medical doctors, lawyers, social workers, senior services providers, and other partners to recognize and report financial abuse targeting their clients, especially those suffering from mild cognitive impairment – to attendees of the 2018 Elder Abuse Symposium on the Prevention of Crimes Against Older Adults at Bucks County Community College in Newtown (Bucks County) on May 22. (Open to conference attendees ONLY)

Department staff will present a training session, "The Importance of Giving Reentrants Tools to be Financially Stable," through the National Institute of Corrections to employees of the Board of Probation and Parole (BPP) at CareerLink in Williamsport (Lycoming County) on May 1 (Open to BPP employees only).

For Military and Veterans

Department staff will participate in the National Guard 25th Annual Health and Safety Awareness Fair in Lebanon (Lebanon County) on May 17. (Open to DMVA and PA Army and Air National Guard employees ONLY)

The department will participate in the fourth annual Berks County Veterans Expo and Job Fair at the Crowne Plaza Reading Hotel, 1741 Papermill Road in Wyomissing (Berks County) on May 30 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. (Open to active military personnel, veterans of all ages, and military families ONLY)



For Students

The presentation "Save & Invest PA!" – introducing students to basic investing-oriented concepts, as well as financial fraud prevention – will be offered at Greenwood High School in Millerstown (Perry County) on May 10 (Event is NOT open to the public)

For General Audiences



Department staff will be participating in Representative Thomas L. Mehaffie III's Health Expo at Hummelstown Chemical Fire Company #1, 249 East Main Street in Hummelstown (Dauphin County) on May 4 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The STaRT Program (Start Today and Retire Tomorrow) will be offered at the following locations:

Schuylkill Valley Community Library at 1310 Washington Road in Leesport ( Berks County ) on May 7 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

( ) on from Warren Library at 205 Market Street in Warren ( Warren County ) on May 22 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM , and again from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

( ) on from , and again from Franklin Public Library at 421 12 th Street in Franklin ( Venango County ) on May 23 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM , and again from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Street in ( ) on from , and again from Oil City Library at 2 Central Avenue in Oil City ( Venango County ) on May 24 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM , and again from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

The presentations "Avoiding Scams and Identity Theft" and "Cybersecurity – Staying Safe on the Internet" will be offered at PA CareerLink at 1855 New Hope Street in Norristown (Montgomery County) on May 9 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Space is limited; registration is required . Contact Terri Jones at 610-278-2609 or tjones@montcopa.org.

The department's Financial Services for Consumers and Business staff works with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace. There are a variety of free, non-commercial programs [PDF] and presentations [PDF] available, or a program can be tailored to a specific group's needs.

The department's Calendar of Events can be found online: http://bit.ly/1KIscBZ. Consumers and community groups can call 1-800-PA-BANKS or email informed@pa.gov for more information. To learn more about the Consumer Financial Protection Initiative, search #GovWolfCFPI on Twitter.

Media contact: Ed Novak, 717-783-4721

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities

